Lifestyle Home Amazon Is Brimming with Outdoor Lounge Chairs for Summer — Up to 61% Off Including hammocks, Adirondack chairs, rocking chairs, and more By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 8, 2023 08:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland As the days are getting longer and the sun is out longer, we want to spend as much time outdoors as possible. And having a comfortable outdoor space is essential for relaxing and entertaining guests. While twinkling string lights and outdoor area rugs can help make a space inviting, comfortable outdoor furniture is key. Luckily, you can score outdoor chairs and seating options up to 61 percent off at Amazon right now. We've rounded up some of our favorite outdoor furniture picks that are all marked down, including hammocks, barstools, and rocking chairs. But hurry — these deals aren't guaranteed to last much longer. 10 Outdoor Chair Deals at Amazon Y-Stop Hammock Chair, $47.69 with coupon (orig. $89.99) Caravan Sports Zero Gravity Outdoor Lounge Chair, $69.99 (orig. $131.99) Patio Sense Lisa Lounge Chair, $139.44 (orig. $359.99) Shine Company Vermont Ergonomic Porch Rocker, $132 (orig. $249.78) Vivere Double Cotton Hammock, Denim with Charcoal Frame, $69.99 (orig. $119.99) Keter Alpine Adirondack Chair, $97.20 (orig. $149) Big Joe Milano Outdoor Bean Bag Chair, $79 (orig. $115) Greesum 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Conversation Set, $99.99 (orig.$119.99) MacSports Lounge Chair, $84.53 (orig. $97.64) Phi Villa Patio Swivel Bar Stools, Set of 2, $199.99 (orig. 269.99) The 8 Best Adirondack Chairs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed This ergonomic lounge chair can instantly turn your outdoor area into a relaxing sanctuary. It's big enough to support your entire body, and thanks to its zero gravity design, the adjustable chair offers a smooth range of motion; this allows you to sit straight up or stretch out and comfortably kick back.It also comes with a supportable neck pillow, and the chair folds down for easy transport. Don’t be surprised if you doze off in the chair, as it’s racked up more than 4,600 five-star ratings from shoppers who have called it “very comfortable” and “supportive” in reviews. Amazon Buy It! Caravan Sports Zero Gravity Outdoor Lounge Chair, $69.99 (orig. $131.99); amazon.com If you're looking for a piece with a bit more style, check out this reclining chair that’s on sale for a whopping 61 percent off. It's crafted with an acacia wood base for a durable design, and it has a pretty woven back and seat that contours to your body while you sit. The all-weather, quick-drying rope adds vintage texture to the popular armchair and makes for a perfect piece of furniture for smaller outdoor areas, such as a patio or terrace. Amazon Buy It! Patio Sense Lisa Lounge Chair, $139.44 (orig. $359.99); amazon.com Whether you’re sipping on a morning cup of coffee or gazing up at the stars, this porch rocker will provide a comfortable lounging experience. It has a high back and an ergonomic seat and thanks to the polyurethane paint applied to the chair, it's extra protected from outdoor elements. Plus, the kiln-dried wood it's made of prevents cracking, splitting, and warping. It also comes pre-assembled, which means you can sit back and relax in it right away. Amazon Buy It! Shine Company Vermont Ergonomic Porch Rocker, $132 (orig. $249.78); amazon.com If you're looking for an easy escape without leaving your property, then a hammock is just what your backyard needs. This option from Vivere is woven with soft cotton materials, it can withstand up to 450 pounds, so the whole family can nap together. Amazon shoppers are sure this "life changer" will bring a "slice of heaven" to your yard. The best-selling hammock is available in 39 colors, with prices starting at $70. Amazon Buy It! Vivere Double Cotton Hammock, Denim with Charcoal Frame, $69.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com he 8 Best Camping Chairs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Be sure to check out more of Amazon’s outdoor chairs and get your space ready for summer. Amazon Buy It! Y-Stop Hammock Chair, $47.69 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Keter Alpine Adirondack Chair, $97.20 (orig. $149); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Big Joe Milano Outdoor Bean Bag Chair, $79 (orig. $115); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Greesum 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Conversation Set, $99.99 (orig.$119.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! MacSports Lounge Chair, $84.53 (orig. $97.64); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Phi Villa Patio Swivel Bar Stools, Set of 2, $199.99 (orig. 269.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Lopez Grabbed Coffee in a $4,700 Valentino Shirt Dress, but These Similar Styles Start at $25 Neil Patrick Harris’ Father’s Day Gift Guide Is Filled with Perfect Presents for Dad — Starting at $15 Shoppers Are Surprised by How Much Dirt This Cordless Vacuum Picks Up — and It’s $120 Off Right Now