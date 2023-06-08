Amazon Is Brimming with Outdoor Lounge Chairs for Summer — Up to 61% Off

As the days are getting longer and the sun is out longer, we want to spend as much time outdoors as possible. And having a comfortable outdoor space is essential for relaxing and entertaining guests. While twinkling string lights and outdoor area rugs can help make a space inviting, comfortable outdoor furniture is key.

Luckily, you can score outdoor chairs and seating options up to 61 percent off at Amazon right now. We've rounded up some of our favorite outdoor furniture picks that are all marked down, including hammocks, barstools, and rocking chairs. But hurry — these deals aren't guaranteed to last much longer.

10 Outdoor Chair Deals at Amazon

This ergonomic lounge chair can instantly turn your outdoor area into a relaxing sanctuary. It's big enough to support your entire body, and thanks to its zero gravity design, the adjustable chair offers a smooth range of motion; this allows you to sit straight up or stretch out and comfortably kick back.



It also comes with a supportable neck pillow, and the chair folds down for easy transport. Don’t be surprised if you doze off in the chair, as it’s racked up more than 4,600 five-star ratings from shoppers who have called it “very comfortable” and “supportive” in reviews.

Buy It! Caravan Sports Zero Gravity Outdoor Lounge Chair, $69.99 (orig. $131.99); amazon.com



If you're looking for a piece with a bit more style, check out this reclining chair that’s on sale for a whopping 61 percent off. It's crafted with an acacia wood base for a durable design, and it has a pretty woven back and seat that contours to your body while you sit. The all-weather, quick-drying rope adds vintage texture to the popular armchair and makes for a perfect piece of furniture for smaller outdoor areas, such as a patio or terrace.

Buy It! Patio Sense Lisa Lounge Chair, $139.44 (orig. $359.99); amazon.com



Whether you’re sipping on a morning cup of coffee or gazing up at the stars, this porch rocker will provide a comfortable lounging experience. It has a high back and an ergonomic seat and thanks to the polyurethane paint applied to the chair, it's extra protected from outdoor elements. Plus, the kiln-dried wood it's made of prevents cracking, splitting, and warping. It also comes pre-assembled, which means you can sit back and relax in it right away.

Buy It! Shine Company Vermont Ergonomic Porch Rocker, $132 (orig. $249.78); amazon.com



If you're looking for an easy escape without leaving your property, then a hammock is just what your backyard needs. This option from Vivere is woven with soft cotton materials, it can withstand up to 450 pounds, so the whole family can nap together. Amazon shoppers are sure this "life changer" will bring a "slice of heaven" to your yard. The best-selling hammock is available in 39 colors, with prices starting at $70.

Buy It! Vivere Double Cotton Hammock, Denim with Charcoal Frame, $69.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com



Be sure to check out more of Amazon’s outdoor chairs and get your space ready for summer.

Buy It! Y-Stop Hammock Chair, $47.69 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Keter Alpine Adirondack Chair, $97.20 (orig. $149); amazon.com



Buy It! Big Joe Milano Outdoor Bean Bag Chair, $79 (orig. $115); amazon.com



Buy It! Greesum 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Conversation Set, $99.99 (orig.$119.99); amazon.com



Buy It! MacSports Lounge Chair, $84.53 (orig. $97.64); amazon.com



Buy It! Phi Villa Patio Swivel Bar Stools, Set of 2, $199.99 (orig. 269.99); amazon.com



