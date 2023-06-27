Amazon Just Dropped a Ton of Deals on Outdoor Furniture and Decor for the Fourth of July — Up to 63% Off

Dining sets, string lights, lounge chairs, and more start at $20

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Published on June 27, 2023

No one has to spend their beachy and barbecue-fueled Fourth of July weekend glued to an online checkout screen since Amazon is dropping deals ahead of the holiday. And for anyone looking to spruce up their outdoor space for the summer, there are plenty of can’t-miss deals.

Amazon’s bustling sales section is already brimming with must-have deals across all categories for the Fourth of July, and outdoor furniture and decor are no exceptions. Right now, shoppers can score savings on best-selling outdoor lights, patio furniture, and handy deck storage that are up to 63 percent off. We’ve done all of the digging to find the 15 best deals, so you don’t have to sift through the pages upon pages of sales.

What’s more, so many items are eligible for fast and free shipping via Amazon Prime, so shoppers can set up their new digs ahead of the holiday (or shortly after for any of the many backyard bashes to come this summer). Not a subscriber yet? It’s easy to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access perks like Try Before You Buy, Prime Video, and exclusive savings during Prime Day. And keep reading to check out our picks for the 15 best deals on outdoor furniture and decor at Amazon right now — prices start at just $20.

Best Fourth of July Outdoor Furniture and Decor Deals

Tons of elegant, functional, and durable outdoor furniture are marked down for the Fourth of July. From a decorative side table by Christopher Knight Home to an entire outdoor storage shed, there’s truly something for every backyard. 

Those who love to entertain don’t want to miss the markdowns on patio dining sets. There’s a charming three-piece bistro set for 45 percent off, and its vibrant color and intricate metal cutouts will add a touch of stylish flair to any outdoor setup. Or, for larger gatherings, try this Walker Edison four-piece dining set that comes with a table, two chairs, and a matching bench. It’s made out of acacia wood and has rustic panel detailing to give any outdoor space a laid-back look. One reviewer wrote: “We live in Hawaii and dine outside often. This table is fantastic. Easy to assemble, sturdy, [and] looks great.” The $319 discount is just a bonus.

Walker Edison Delray Classic 4 Piece Acacia Wood X Back Patio Chat Set

Amazon

Buy It! Walker Edison Delray 4-Piece Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Set, $625.99 (orig. $945); amazon.com

On the hunt for some finishing touches? There are plenty of decor deals to choose from. This pop-up canopy gazebo that’s 61 percent off combines function with fashion, as it can block out the sun and keep bugs at bay — all while looking “very elegant,” according to one shopper. There’s also a $20 artificial flower wreath that will instantly add a pop of color without sacrificing floor space.

For outdoor lighting, there are markdowns on best-selling string lights, as well as unique garden stakes. Both sets are solar-powered, which means users won’t have to worry about replacing battery packs or extending a wire to an outlet. Instead, the imitation bouquets of the garden lights have an attached solar panel, while the string lights’ panel can be staked in the ground or clipped onto a surface. Then, it’s time to set it and forget it (and let the sun do its thing to charge the lights.) 

TONULAX Solar Garden Lights

Amazon

Buy It! Tonulux Solar Garden Stake Lights, $19.98 (orig. $26.98); amazon.com

From Adirondack chairs to patio umbrellas, Amazon has a ton of must-have markdowns on outdoor furniture and decor for the Fourth of July. Keep scrolling to see the rest of our selections. 

Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor string lighhts

Amazon

Buy It! Brightech Solar-Powered Outdoor Lights, $33.24 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Amazon Fire Sense 60857 Fire Pit Roman Brushed Painted Steel Legs Wood

Amazon

Buy It! Fire Sense Roman Fire Pit, $70.23 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

Amazon Christopher Knight Home Daisy Outdoor Club Chair with Cushion (Set of 2)

Amazon

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Daisy Outdoor Club Chairs, Set of 2, $373.57 (orig. $520.99); amazon.com

Amazon Folding Adirondack Chair Patio Chairs Lawn Chair Outdoor Adirondack

Amazon

Buy It! Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair, $137.69 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Artificial Flower Wreath,20â Purple Yellow White Pink Floral Wreath Spring

Amazon

Buy It! VioletEverGarden Artificial Flower Wreath, $19.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Amazon Flash Furniture Barker 28'' Square Tempered Glass Metal Table with Gray Rattan Edging

Amazon

Buy It! Flash Furniture Barker Glass and Metal Table, $50 (orig. $61.82); amazon.com

Amazon Keter Kentwood 90 Gallon Resin Deck Box-Organization and Storage for Patio Furniture Outdoor Cushions

Amazon

Buy It! Keter Kentwood Storage Deck Box, $99.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Alpine Corporation MSY100A-OR Bistro Set

Amazon

Buy It! Alpine Corporation Outdoor Bistro Set, $88.49 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Amazon Sunnyglade 7.5' Patio Umbrella

Amazon

Buy It! Sunnyglade Patio Umbrella, $40.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Amazon Y- STOP Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing

Amazon

Buy It! Y-Stop Hanging Hammock Chair, $42.49 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Amazon / Christopher Knight Home Lilac Outdoor 12" Iron Side Table

Amazon

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Iron Side Table, $39.99 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com

Amazon Sunjoy 11x11 ft. Pop Up Gazebo

Amazon

Buy It! Sunjoy Pop-Up Gazebo Canopy Tent, $211.87 (orig. $351); amazon.com

Keter Manor 4x6 Resin Outdoor Storage Shed Kit-Perfect to Store Patio Furniture

Amazon

Buy It! Keter Manor Resin Outdoor Storage Shed, $599 (orig. 649.99); amazon.com

