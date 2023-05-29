Amazon's Memorial Day Deals on Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Are Impressive — Up to 50% Off

Summer fever is in the air! Whether you’re spending your long weekend out and about in the sun or lounging in the shade, don’t miss out on yet another perk of Memorial Day: sales. And if you’re looking for ways to spruce up your outdoor space for cheap, Amazon’s got you covered.

Amazon is brimming with impressive markdowns in every department this weekend, from home to fashion to tech, and the outdoor section is no exception. In fact, Amazon dropped a ton of discounts in its lesser-known hub for outdoor entertaining — and we’ve done the digging to find the 14 best deals. Shoppers can save up to 50 percent on furniture, dinnerware, and decor from brands like Christopher Knight Home and Cuisinart, with prices starting at just $16.

Best Outdoor Entertaining Memorial Day Deals

The best deal we found is the 50 percent discount on this portable cotton hammock that’s “a breeze to put together,” according to one reviewer. It’s designed to be transported, assembled, and taken apart with ease, since its steel poles and strong polyester ties don’t require any tools for setup. Shoppers have used the hammock practically everywhere — from backyards to beaches to parks, and beyond.

And for other outdoor furniture finds, don’t miss the $222 discount on this five-piece dining set by Christopher Knight Home, whose minimalist wooden design can lend itself to a number of different patio aesthetics.

Buy It! Vivere Portable Cotton Hammock, $69.35 (orig. $139.97); amazon.com

For anyone looking to throw some killer backyard bashes this summer, Amazon’s outdoor entertaining section is chock-full of drinkware, coolers, and dinnerware. This best-selling beverage bucket would make a great companion for smaller gatherings, while this 80-quart patio cooler can keep tons of cans and bottles chilled for larger ones. And when it comes time to serve, these colorful drinking glasses are the perfect vessel for outdoor sipping, since their cheery design is oh-so summery while their plastic material makes them totally shatterproof.

Buy It! Scandinovia Premium Plastic Drinking Glasses, Set of 6, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

From cozy string lights to top-rated inflatable hot tubs, there are plenty of other can’t-miss deals on outdoor entertaining essentials at Amazon this weekend. Keep scrolling to see the other items you can score on sale for Memorial Day.

Buy It! Brightech Solar-Powered String Lights, $39.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Hermosa Acacia Wood 5-Piece Dining Set, $436.50 (orig. $658.99)

Buy It! Cuisinart Outdoor Electric Grill, $126 (orig. $199.99)

Buy It! Zak Designs 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, $40.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99)

Buy It! Funboy Inflatable Donut Pool Float, $34.70 (orig. $39)

Buy It! Winbattle Natural Soy Citronella Candle, $15.97 (orig. $16.99)

Buy It! Twine Seaside Jute Rope Galvanized Iced Beverage Bucket, $34.99 (orig. $45.99)

Buy It! Takeya Plastic Pitcher, $19.86 (orig. $22.99)

Buy It! Bestway SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub, $371.13 (orig. $529.99)

Buy It! Permasteel 80-Quart Patio Cooler, $168.81 (orig. $249.99)

Buy It! Tiki Molded Glass Tabletop Torches, Set of 3, $22.49 (orig. $29.79)

Buy It! Aspmiz Floral Waterproof Tablecloth, $16.06 with coupon (orig. $17.91)

