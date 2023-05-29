Lifestyle Home Amazon's Memorial Day Deals on Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Are Impressive — Up to 50% Off Prices start at $16 By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 29, 2023 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Summer fever is in the air! Whether you’re spending your long weekend out and about in the sun or lounging in the shade, don’t miss out on yet another perk of Memorial Day: sales. And if you’re looking for ways to spruce up your outdoor space for cheap, Amazon’s got you covered. Amazon is brimming with impressive markdowns in every department this weekend, from home to fashion to tech, and the outdoor section is no exception. In fact, Amazon dropped a ton of discounts in its lesser-known hub for outdoor entertaining — and we’ve done the digging to find the 14 best deals. Shoppers can save up to 50 percent on furniture, dinnerware, and decor from brands like Christopher Knight Home and Cuisinart, with prices starting at just $16. 100 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals to Shop This Weekend What’s more, so many items are eligible for fast, free shipping with Amazon Prime, so you can turn your backyard into a summer sanctuary ASAP. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to enjoy its world of perks, which include Try Before You Buy and Prime Video. Best Outdoor Entertaining Memorial Day Deals Bestseller: Brightech Solar-Powered String Lights, $39.99 (orig. $47.99) 50% Off: Vivere Portable Cotton Hammock, $69.35 (orig. $139.97) Lowest Price in 30 Days: Permasteel 80-Quart Patio Cooler, $168.81 (orig. $249.99) Cuisinart Outdoor Electric Grill, $126 (orig. $199.99) Twine Seaside Jute Rope Galvanized Iced Beverage Bucket, $34.99 (orig. $45.99) Christopher Knight Home Hermosa Acacia Wood 5-Piece Dining Set, $436.50 (orig. $658.99) Zak Designs 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, $40.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Bestway SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub, $371.13 (orig. $529.99) Tiki Molded Glass Tabletop Torches, Set of 3, $22.49 (orig. $29.79) Aspmiz Floral Waterproof Tablecloth, $16.06 with coupon (orig. $17.91) The best deal we found is the 50 percent discount on this portable cotton hammock that’s “a breeze to put together,” according to one reviewer. It’s designed to be transported, assembled, and taken apart with ease, since its steel poles and strong polyester ties don’t require any tools for setup. Shoppers have used the hammock practically everywhere — from backyards to beaches to parks, and beyond. And for other outdoor furniture finds, don’t miss the $222 discount on this five-piece dining set by Christopher Knight Home, whose minimalist wooden design can lend itself to a number of different patio aesthetics. Amazon Buy It! Vivere Portable Cotton Hammock, $69.35 (orig. $139.97); amazon.com The 11 Best Deals on Outdoor Area Rugs at Amazon That'll Bring Patios to Life — Starting at $29 For anyone looking to throw some killer backyard bashes this summer, Amazon’s outdoor entertaining section is chock-full of drinkware, coolers, and dinnerware. This best-selling beverage bucket would make a great companion for smaller gatherings, while this 80-quart patio cooler can keep tons of cans and bottles chilled for larger ones. And when it comes time to serve, these colorful drinking glasses are the perfect vessel for outdoor sipping, since their cheery design is oh-so summery while their plastic material makes them totally shatterproof. Amazon Buy It! Scandinovia Premium Plastic Drinking Glasses, Set of 6, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com From cozy string lights to top-rated inflatable hot tubs, there are plenty of other can’t-miss deals on outdoor entertaining essentials at Amazon this weekend. Keep scrolling to see the other items you can score on sale for Memorial Day. Amazon Buy It! Brightech Solar-Powered String Lights, $39.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Hermosa Acacia Wood 5-Piece Dining Set, $436.50 (orig. $658.99) Amazon Buy It! Cuisinart Outdoor Electric Grill, $126 (orig. $199.99) Amazon Buy It! Zak Designs 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, $40.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Amazon Buy It! Funboy Inflatable Donut Pool Float, $34.70 (orig. $39) Amazon Buy It! Winbattle Natural Soy Citronella Candle, $15.97 (orig. $16.99) Amazon Buy It! Twine Seaside Jute Rope Galvanized Iced Beverage Bucket, $34.99 (orig. $45.99) Amazon Buy It! Takeya Plastic Pitcher, $19.86 (orig. $22.99) Amazon Buy It! Bestway SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub, $371.13 (orig. $529.99) Amazon Buy It! Permasteel 80-Quart Patio Cooler, $168.81 (orig. $249.99) Amazon Buy It! Tiki Molded Glass Tabletop Torches, Set of 3, $22.49 (orig. $29.79) Amazon Buy It! Aspmiz Floral Waterproof Tablecloth, $16.06 with coupon (orig. $17.91) Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping LIVE UPDATES: The Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Today 9 Stylish Dresses for Summer Inspired by Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton, and More Celebs — On Sale Starting at $25 Need More Storage Space? This Clever Furniture Will Do the Trick — and It's All Up to 44% Off at Amazon