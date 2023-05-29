Amazon's Memorial Day Deals on Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Are Impressive — Up to 50% Off

Prices start at $16

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Published on May 29, 2023 06:30 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Outdoor Entertaining Deals Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

Summer fever is in the air! Whether you’re spending your long weekend out and about in the sun or lounging in the shade, don’t miss out on yet another perk of Memorial Day: sales. And if you’re looking for ways to spruce up your outdoor space for cheap, Amazon’s got you covered.

Amazon is brimming with impressive markdowns in every department this weekend, from home to fashion to tech, and the outdoor section is no exception. In fact, Amazon dropped a ton of discounts in its lesser-known hub for outdoor entertaining — and we’ve done the digging to find the 14 best deals. Shoppers can save up to 50 percent on furniture, dinnerware, and decor from brands like Christopher Knight Home and Cuisinart, with prices starting at just $16.

What’s more, so many items are eligible for fast, free shipping with Amazon Prime, so you can turn your backyard into a summer sanctuary ASAP. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to enjoy its world of perks, which include Try Before You Buy and Prime Video. 

Best Outdoor Entertaining Memorial Day Deals

The best deal we found is the 50 percent discount on this portable cotton hammock that’s “a breeze to put together,” according to one reviewer. It’s designed to be transported, assembled, and taken apart with ease, since its steel poles and strong polyester ties don’t require any tools for setup. Shoppers have used the hammock practically everywhere — from backyards to beaches to parks, and beyond.

And for other outdoor furniture finds, don’t miss the $222 discount on this five-piece dining set by Christopher Knight Home, whose minimalist wooden design can lend itself to a number of different patio aesthetics. 

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock

Amazon

Buy It! Vivere Portable Cotton Hammock, $69.35 (orig. $139.97); amazon.com

For anyone looking to throw some killer backyard bashes this summer, Amazon’s outdoor entertaining section is chock-full of drinkware, coolers, and dinnerware. This best-selling beverage bucket would make a great companion for smaller gatherings, while this 80-quart patio cooler can keep tons of cans and bottles chilled for larger ones. And when it comes time to serve, these colorful drinking glasses are the perfect vessel for outdoor sipping, since their cheery design is oh-so summery while their plastic material makes them totally shatterproof. 

SCANDINOVIA - 13 oz Unbreakable Premium Drinking Glasses

Amazon

Buy It! Scandinovia Premium Plastic Drinking Glasses, Set of 6, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

From cozy string lights to top-rated inflatable hot tubs, there are plenty of other can’t-miss deals on outdoor entertaining essentials at Amazon this weekend. Keep scrolling to see the other items you can score on sale for Memorial Day.

Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor string lighhts

Amazon

Buy It! Brightech Solar-Powered String Lights, $39.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Christopher Knight Home Hermosa Acacia Wood Dining Set

Amazon

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Hermosa Acacia Wood 5-Piece Dining Set, $436.50 (orig. $658.99)

Cuisinart CEG-980 Outdoor Electric Grill with VersaStand

Amazon

Buy It! Cuisinart Outdoor Electric Grill, $126 (orig. $199.99)

Zak Designs Melamine Dinnerware Set

Amazon

Buy It! Zak Designs 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, $40.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99)

FUNBOY Giant Inflatable Tropical Tube Float

Amazon

Buy It! Funboy Inflatable Donut Pool Float, $34.70 (orig. $39)

Citronella Candles in Coarse Pottery Container

Amazon

Buy It! Winbattle Natural Soy Citronella Candle, $15.97 (orig. $16.99)

Twine Seaside Jute Rope Wrapped Farmhouse Galvanized Ice Metal Beverage Tub

Amazon

Buy It! Twine Seaside Jute Rope Galvanized Iced Beverage Bucket, $34.99 (orig. $45.99)

Takeya Pitcher Made in The USA

Amazon

Buy It! Takeya Plastic Pitcher, $19.86 (orig. $22.99)

Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tub

Amazon

Buy It! Bestway SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub, $371.13 (orig. $529.99)

Permasteel 80-Qt Classic Outdoor Patio Cooler

Amazon

Buy It! Permasteel 80-Quart Patio Cooler, $168.81 (orig. $249.99)

TIKI 1116040 Brand Molded Glass Table Decorative Outdoor Torch

Amazon

Buy It! Tiki Molded Glass Tabletop Torches, Set of 3, $22.49 (orig. $29.79)

ASPMIZ Floral Tablecloth

Amazon

Buy It! Aspmiz Floral Waterproof Tablecloth, $16.06 with coupon (orig. $17.91)

