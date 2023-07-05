Lifestyle Home We Found the Best Outdoor Dining Furniture Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now — Save Up to $309 Bistro sets, outdoor tables, and more are up to 66 percent off By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 5, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Madison Woiten If you plan on spending the summer dining al fresco in your backyard, here’s your chance to upgrade your outdoor space. Right now, there are deals galore on outdoor dining furniture at Amazon. If you act fast, you can save up to 66 percent off outdoor dining sets, wood tables with convenient umbrella slots, and stackable dining chairs. Whether you have a compact patio or a spacious deck, there are plenty of pieces to complete any outdoor area this summer. To make things easy, we pulled together the best outdoor dining furniture deals happening at Amazon. There’s no word on when these deals will end, so scoop up wherever you’re eyeing before the savings disappear. And don’t forget, for shoppers with a Prime account, shipping is fast and free. Best Outdoor Dining Furniture Deals Alpine Corporation Metal Bistro Set, $120 (orig. $349.99) Pamapic 5-Piece Patio Dining Set, $350.10 (orig. $389.99) C-Hopetree Outdoor Dining Table with Umbrella Hole, $159.99 (orig. $199.99) Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Dining Table, $233.6 (orig. $380.16) Amazon Basics 6-Piece Folding Patio Dining Set, $171.89 with Prime (orig. $197.99) Novogratz Chandler Stacking Dining Chairs, $117.04 (orig. $159.99) Flash Furniture Indoor-Outdoor Steel Patio Arm Chair, $68.35 (orig. $189) Furinno Tioman Outdoor Dining Table, $147.14 (orig. $177.86) Grand Patio Premium Steel Patio Bistro Set, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $159.99) Christopher Knight Home Rustic Wood Dining Table, $214.49 (orig. $285.99) Walker Edison 6-Piece Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Set, $906.37 (orig. $1,309) The Best Summer Outdoor Gear of 2023, Tested and Reviewed For an easy refresh, opt for a patio set that comes with matching pieces. If you don’t have a ton of room, scoop up the Alpine Corporation Metal Bistro Set while it’s $230 off. The compact set, which comes with two chairs and a table with a peacock-inspired design, is made of weather-resistant iron — meaning it’ll last you for years to come. Each piece is foldable, so it’s easy to move around or stow away during the colder months. Another huge draw? You don’t have to assemble the set — it’s ready to go right out of the box. Alpine Corporation Metal Bistro Set, $120 (Save $230) Amazon Buy on Amazon $350 $120 If you’re in the market for a large set, consider picking up the Pamapic Patio Dining Set. It comes with five pieces: a square dining table and four chairs. The chairs have rattan backing and seat cushions that are secured to the seat of the chair with velcro. Customers who’ve given the set a five-star rating have called the set “sturdy” and “beautiful,” with one raving that the “chairs are super comfortable.” Pamapic 5-Piece Patio Dining Set, $350.10 (Save $40) Amazon Buy on Amazon $390 $350 The 10 Best Grills of 2023, Tested and Reviewed There is also a slew of deals on dining tables, including the C-Hopetree Outdoor Dining Table that’s 20 percent off. Made of steel, the minimalist table can support up to 155 pounds. It has a metal top, which looks like a wood grain surface, and can be wiped down with a damp cloth. Plus, there’s a hole for an outdoor umbrella at the center of the table, so you have the option to lounge and dine in the shade. Amazon shoppers appreciate that it’s “easy to clean” and “easy to assemble.” One customer shared, “I was really quite impressed with the quality of this table,” and added that it’s “really sturdy.” C-Hopetree Outdoor Dining Table with Umbrella Hole, $160 (Save $40) Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $160 Ready to enjoy your favorite summer meals in your backyard? Keep scrolling for more of the best outdoor dining furniture deals at Amazon. Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Dining Table, $239 (Save $141) Amazon Buy on Amazon $380 $239 Amazon Basics 6-Piece Folding Patio Dining Set, $172 (Save $26) Amazon Buy on Amazon $198 $172 Novogratz Chandler Stacking Dining Chairs, $117 (Save $43) Amazon Buy on Amazon $159 $117 Flash Furniture Indoor-Outdoor Steel Patio Arm Chair, $69 (Save $120) Amazon Buy on Amazon $189 $69 Furinno Tioman Outdoor Dining Table, $147 (Save $31) Amazon Buy on Amazon $178 $147 Grand Patio Premium Steel Patio Bistro Set, $120 (Save $60) Amazon Buy on Amazon $160 $100 Christopher Knight Home Rustic Wood Dining Table, $215 (Save $71) Amazon Buy on Amazon $286 $215 Walker Edison 6-Piece Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Set, $1,000 (Save $309) Amazon Buy on Amazon $1309 $1000 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 