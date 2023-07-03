12 of Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Area Rugs Are on Sale Right Now — and They Start at Just $20

Save up to 74 percent while you can

By
Toni Sutton
Published on July 3, 2023 12:00PM EDT

Deal Roundup: Outdoor Rugs Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

An outdoor rug can greatly enhance any outdoor space, whether you want to add a bold pop of color to your deck or you’re looking for something neutral to complement your patio furniture. They can also bring a sense of cohesion to your backyard and create an inviting outdoor oasis by adding texture and visual interest.

Plus, they’re relatively inexpensive, making it a great way to refresh your outdoor living space without spending a lot. And there’s a big sale on outdoor area rugs right now at Amazon — we spotted rugs marked down as much as 74 percent off. Below, check out 12 of the best deals we spotted in the sale. 

12 Outdoor Area Rug Deals to Shop at Amazon

If you're looking for a non-traditional rug with a whimsical feel, check out the round Nourison Aloha Area Rug, which has racked up over 19,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. The rug has a modern floral pattern in blue, orange, and green. It's both durable and stain-resistant, so it won't fade, no matter the weather conditions or if you have pets or children. The rug can be used both inside and outside and is currently marked down to just $30.

Nourison Aloha 4-Foot Round Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Multi Color, $30 (Save 59%)

Amazon PD Nourison Aloha Indoor/Outdoor Multicolor 4' x round Area Rug

Amazon

Have a look at the Safavieh Courtyard Stripe Runner Rug if you want a small rug for your patio or deck. The runner comes in nine colors and 22 sizes making it easy for you to find the ideal combination to fit your outdoor space. Since it's made of synthetic fibers, it won't collect unwanted dirt and debris and is water-resistant and stain-resistant, making upkeep a breeze. Even better, the rug is on sale for an impressive 74 percent off.

One shopper, who keeps the runner on their balcony, called it “very durable” and “pretty” adding, “[It] withstands rain and stays put on windy days and nights” and is “comfortable to walk on barefoot.”  

Safavieh Courtyard Collection 2.3 by 8-Foot Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Runner in Beige/Blue, $29 (Save 74%)

Amazon PD SAFAVIEH Courtyard Collection 2'3' x 8' Beige/Blue CY6062 Stripe Indoor Outdoor Rug

Amazon

This best-selling rug comes in a variety of colors — we like the sunshine yellow shade for a pop of color. The rectangular run has racked up more than 6,000 perfect ratings. The low-pile rug is stain-resistant and customers say it's durable enough for regular vacuuming and spot treatments. It will make your area more barefoot-friendly and is made from polypropylene so there’s no need to worry about your deck or grass getting damaged. Customers rave that it's "comfortable to walk on" and "easy to clean." One reviewer shared, “This rug is so soft it feels like velvet.”

Nourrisson Essentials 4 by 6-Foot Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Yellow, $40 (Save 39%)

Amazon PD Nourison Essentials Indoor/Outdoor Yellow 4' x 6' Area Rug

Amazon

Whether your style is modern, traditional, or somewhere in between, the Montvoo Patio Rug is certain to enhance any existing furniture and décor. The geometric pattern creates plenty of visual interest without being too distracting, and you get two area rugs for the price of one since it’s reversible. You can easily clean it by sweeping it with a broom and gently hosing it down. What's even better is that the rug is portable — take it with you camping, to the beach, or on a picnic.

“Perfect for camping!” wrote one customer who loved the rug so much they snapped up two, and mentioned they were getting another for their deck. 

Montvoo 5 by 8-Foot Reversible Patio Rug in Gray, $32 (Save 36%)

Amazon PD MontVoo-Outdoor Rug Carpet

Amazon

Since we don't know how long these rugs will be on sale, if you find one or two you love, don't hesitate to add them to your cart. Keep scrolling to shop more of our picks.

Earthall Buffalo Plaid 27.5 by 43-Inch Outdoor Rug, $20 (Save 33%)

Amazon PD EARTHALL Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug

Amazon

Safavieh Courtyard Collection 5 by 3-Foot Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Aqua/ Gray, $57 (Save 66%)

Amazon PD SAFAVIEH Courtyard Collection 5'3' Square Aqua/Grey CY8521 Indoor/ Outdoor Area Rug

Amazon

Sand Mine Reversible 5 by 8-Foot Area Rug in Black and Beige, $40 (Save 33%)

Amazon Prime Day SAND MINE Reversible Mats, Plastic Straw Rug, Modern Area Rug

Amazon

Jonathan Y Zinnia Modern Floral 3 by 5-Foot Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Orange/Cream, $35 (Save 62%)

Amazon PD JONATHAN Y SMB110E-3 Zinnia Modern Floral Textured Weave Indoor Outdoor Area Rug

Amazon

Stylish Camping 9 by 18-Foot Reversible Mat in Blue/ Grey, $67 (Save 40%)

Amazon PD Stylish Camping 159183 9-feet by 18-feet Reversible Mat

Amazon

Nuloom Asha Simple 4 by 6-Foot Border Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Dark Gray, $39 (Save 51%)

Amazon PD NuLOOM Asha Simple Border Indoor Outdoor Area Rug

Amazon

Safavieh Courtyard Collection 5 by 3-Foot Round Area Rug in Green/Blue, $61 (Save 61%) 

Amazon PD Safavieh Courtyard Collection Area Rug

Amazon

Genimo 6 by 9-Foot Reversible Outdoor Rug, $51 (Save 21%)

Amazon PD GENIMO 6'x9' Outdoor Rug for Patio

Amazon

