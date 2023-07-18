Tensions are running high at the Busby household.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday night's OutDaughtered episode, Adam and Danielle Busby navigate their changing roles within their household. With Danielle devoting more hours to the family business Graeson Bee, which recently opened up a storefront, Adam has had to take on more duties at home.

The clip begins with Danielle explaining the "flip of perspective" that they're experiencing as parents of six. They share eldest daughter Blayke, 12, and quintuplets Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava, who were 7 at the time of filming but are now 8.

"For four years, it was me at home," she says. "And now, it's still an adjustment of change."

Adam opens up to his wife about things being "stressful" at home. "There's a lot that goes on," he says. "Like, things spiral out of control really quickly in our house. I'm not gonna lie to you and say, 'Everything's been great and it's been perfect.'"

"Days get hard and days get frustrating," he continues. "Some days are just more annoying than others. I don't hold any, like, grudge or any kind of animosity for it. It's just, it is what it is."

Danielle notes in response how she doesn't like "missing things" or "not being part of something," even though she knows she can't realistically juggle it all.

"I love Graeson Bee, I love what I do, I love my job. I love it all," she says. "But I also love my family and my house."

Adam urges Danielle to figure out a "balance" between everything, adding that she can sometimes be a "control freak."

"You choose to do stuff that other people are more than capable of doing," he says. "You need to find that balance. You're having a battle with yourself in your mind about, 'Do I do enough?' or 'Am I doing enough?'"

Adam also tells her he's "trying to take stuff off your plate" but that she continues "to pile things on," later finding herself feeling upset about missing things with the kids.

After, Danielle tells producers: "As hard as it is for me to not be there and do something, it also is important for me to be growing this business. So we have to really be a team. And we're not there yet."

Season 9 of OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

