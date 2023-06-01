'OutDaughtered': Adam Is a 'Drill Sergeant' to Blayke and the Quints as Danielle Grows Her Business (Exclusive)

The Busby family is back and busier than ever.

Since the premiere of OutDaughtered in 2016, Adam and Danielle Busby have chronicled their lives as parents to all-girl quintuplets Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava, as well as older daughter Blayke. PEOPLE can exclusively share that the series has been renewed by TLC for a ninth season set to premiere on July 11.

“This season promises more height, more spunk and a whole lot of heart,” said Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks & TLC in a release from TLC.

PEOPLE's exclusive first trailer for the new season shows the family going through a series of big changes.

Danielle is focused on running a new brick-and-mortar storefront for the family business. All the while, she relies on Adam to take on more household responsibilities.

"My role in the house has changed quite a bit," says Adam, who is next seen blowing a whistle. "I want this house to be clean for when mommy comes home."

As a producer then asks the children if their dad is a "drill sergeant," one of the girls admits it's "maybe" true.

The quintuplets, now 8, are also losing teeth, having dance recitals, and exploring new interests. Blayke is 12, navigating middle school and the challenges of being the oldest sister. We see the girls try to give Danielle a “relaxing” spa day, complete with a facial massage but how soothing it is might be debatable.

Hazel, who has the eye condition nystagmus, struggles with learning to ride a bike. Adam and Danielle can’t agree on whether her eyesight or self-confidence is the cause, but a pep talk from Blayke may be all Hazel needs.

“Riding a bike is hard for everyone. It was even hard for me,” Blayke tells Hazel. “You just gotta keep going.”

Adam and Danielle also struggle to get on the same page as he takes on more dad duties. In one instance, he puts a whistle around his neck to command the girls’ attention.

“I’m not gonna lie to you and say everything’s been great,” Adam tells Danielle honestly. He goes on to call her a “control freak” and says she needs to find a proper balance.

But Danielle is navigating the challenges the best she can. “I love what I do, but I also love my family and my house,” she says.

“As hard as it is for me to not be at home, it also is important to be growing this business. So we have to really be a team,” she adds. “And we’re not there yet.”

Season 9 of OutDaughtered premieres July 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.