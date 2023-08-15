'OutDaughtered': Danielle's Birthday Brings Highs and Lows, from a Kid-Planned Spa Day to Discord with Adam

In Tuesday night's episode, Adam and the girls tried to make Danielle feel special for her belated 39th birthday — but things didn't quite pan out the way Adam had hoped

By
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez
Published on August 15, 2023
OutDaughtered. Photo:

TLC

Danielle Busby's 39th birthday was full of ups and downs.

In Tuesday night's OutDaughtered, Adam Busby and the girls tried their best to spoil Danielle for her belated birthday. The quints (who were 7 at the time of filming, but are now 8) and Blayke, 12, cooked up a surprise to pamper their mom. Meanwhile, Adam, 41, planned a date night for just the two of them — but things didn't quite pan out the way he'd hoped.

At the start of the episode, Danielle returned from a week-long trip to Dallas, the longest she'd been away by herself since the quints' birth. For her birthday, she suggested to her husband that the two of them go do something fun and enjoy "solo time together ... like a date."

OutDaughtered Adam Busby.

TLC

Adam admitted to producers that he felt "horrible" for not planning anything. "Like, Danielle came up with the idea to take me out for her birthday," he said. "For her very belated birthday. And so now I need to, like, come up with something to make Danielle feel special."

The father of six took all the girls out for ice cream and enlisted their help to come up with ideas for the big day. After some deliberation, Blayke suggested she and the quints give their mom a relaxing spa day. All of them quickly got on board, with Adam calling their plan "super heartwarming."

Danielle's special day started off with the quints and Blayke making her yummy French toast to enjoy on the couch, followed by a full agenda of foot masks, cucumber facials and massages. Although there was some "fighting" between the girls, the spa day was a huge success.

OutDaughtered Danielle Busby.

TLC

"Adam, Blayke and the quints, they nailed it," Danielle raved later. "I mean, this at-home spa and breakfast was perfect. Yes, I love the spa and everything, but I'd much rather the chaos of having six girls trying to put a face mask on me and give me a foot massage than being in the actual salon spa quiet. Because that's my reality. That's my love. That's my life. And I get to have that!"

Later in the episode, Adam presented Danielle with his own surprise: a cooking class specializing in Cajun and soul food, the kind of cuisine they grew up on. The couple made pork chops, veggies and a variety of other dishes.

"The purpose of a date night is just to kind of, like, let your guard down," he said in a confessional. "Forget about all the other stuff going on back home, at work. And I can definitely tell Danielle's doing that, and just being in the moment and just enjoying our time together."

OutDaughtered Danielle and Adam Busby.

TLC

However, things took a wrong turn when Adam and Danielle discussed her trying to get back into exercising. The mother of six has suffered from unknown autoimmune issues over the past several years.

"I can't go back to what my life used to be before the quints," she said to Adam, frustration laced in her voice. "Like, my body's never gonna be that anymore."

Adam didn't seem to understand, insisting that "it could be." He told his wife she simply couldn't "have that attitude." Danielle didn't take kindly to his dismissiveness, responding that Adam's own attitude "pisses me off."

"Sometimes I just feel like it goes in one ear and out the other," she said in a confessional. "I do think it's hard for Adam to, like, understand but relate. I still want to do fitness. It's just changed."

Tensions increased when they bickered over cooking bacon, a food Danielle has been vocal about not liking. "Who's birthday is this?!" she finally snapped. "You're so selfish."

Adam later admitted to producers that he'd "touched a nerve" with the bacon, but maintained that he hated to see his wife "giving up and accepting how things are right now" when it comes to her health journey.

In a joint confessional, Danielle continued to be frustrated with Adam. "This has nothing to do with the bacon," she said. "[It's] that you still want to give me bacon and make me eat bacon when I don't want bacon or don't like bacon."

When Adam questioned what the "big deal" was, she simply shook her head and declared, "I'm done talking to you today."

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

