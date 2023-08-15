'OutDaughtered': Will Hazel Find Out She's 'Out of the Woods' at a Make-or-Break Doctor's Visit? (Exclusive)

It's a new chapter for Hazel Busby on OutDaughtered.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday night's episode, Adam and Danielle Busby take Hazel, who was 7 at the time of filming and is now 8, to visit a new eye doctor. The young TLC star has nystagmus, which is defined as an involuntary eye flutter.

Danielle admits she's "a little bit nervous" for her daughter's appointment. "Last time Hazel saw the eye doctor, she told us that Hazel does not need to have another surgery," she explains. "But that's something that we have to monitor as she gets older."

"I'm kind of concerned that [the new doctor] just doesn't know what Hazel looked like ever before," she continues. "And so I'm just nervous that she'll just be like, 'Oh. This is this, this doesn't look good,' but I don't know ... I've heard really great things about this eye doctor, so I have some hope that this'll work out."

'OutDaughtered' Adam Hazel and Danielle. TLC

Adam chimes in that they're hopefully "out of the woods" when it comes to further eye surgery. That said, he still worries the new doctor might see something their previous ones never spotted because "you just never know."

After the appointment, Hazel walks out of the doctor's office with her parents wearing special glasses because of her dilated eyes. She also shares that they "sprayed it" in her eyes instead of using drops to dilate them this time.

In the car ride home, Hazel says she liked the new doctor and that she was "nice." When asked whether she wants to see her old doctor or this one next time, she chooses the new one. Danielle also notes that this was the most she'd ever seen Hazel talk during an eye appointment.



Adam and Danielle Busby. TLC

Both Busby parents are feeling very optimistic afterward the appointment.

"Doing all this research on nystagmus and just seeing all the worst things that could happen, and then stepping into this appointment and then hearing that Hazel has 20/30 vision. You know, it's awesome," Adam shares.

Danielle says she's hopeful that Hazel will "never" have to have another surgery. "I just don't have that much concerns about what Hazel can accomplish," she says. "'Can she ride this bike? Can she play softball? Does she wanna be a gymnast?' She can do anything she wants to put her heart to and mind to."

She adds, "I don't think her vision is gonna be as much of a hold-back as we may think it is."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

