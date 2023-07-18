‘OutDaughtered’: Danielle Busby Hesitates To Have Daughter Blayke Babysit Younger Sisters

There’s never a dull moment in the Busby household… especially when the babysitter cancels.

In Tuesday night’s OutDaughtered episode, Danielle, 39, and Adam Busby, 41, were planning to go out to celebrate Danielle's twin sisters Ashley and Crystal's 40th birthday, but their plans were foiled when their fifth attempt at getting a babysitter for the evening fell through.

It’s no ordinary babysitting task. There are six Busby kids to look after - Blayke, 12, and the quintuplets, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava (who were 7 at the time of filming, now 8). With Blayke now in middle school and taking on more responsibilities, Adam suggested they leave her in charge of the quints for the evening.

Danielle, however, wasn’t so sure.

Blayke and Danielle Busby in the car on "OutDaughtered". tlc

“I’m not yet comfortable leaving her by herself at night and in charge of the quints,” she told Adam. “I mean, the whole routine of like, bath-time, brush your teeth, pick your clothes out for tomorrow... they’re gonna have to get to bed at a certain time. And I just, I don’t want to put that responsibility on her by herself.”

“I guess it’s just the pressure that I think it would have to put on top of Blayke,” Danielle continued. “She’s not Mom, she’s not Dad and she’s not their babysitter. She’s a sister.”

Adam suggested that Blayke’s two cousins — who are closer in age to her — could come over and help watch the quints, plus the younger cousins, while the parents went out for Ashley and Crystal’s birthday.

“Ten kids coming over to the house and they’re all gonna party while we’re not here,” his wife responded with a tired laugh.

Knowing there weren’t many other options, Danielle then brought the idea up to Blayke. “I wouldn’t be asking you if it was by yourself,” she said to her daughter. “I’m not ready for that and I don’t want to put that on you.”

“If my cousins are up for it,” Blayke eventually agreed, “then yeah, I wanna do it.”

Later in the episode, Danielle, Adam, the aunts and the uncles laid out some ground rules before heading out for the evening: no going outside, Blayke and older cousins Lily and McKenzie would be in charge, and (half-jokingly), “Don’t call unless there’s blood, throw up or a fire.”

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Danielle said nervously. “We’ve done what we could, we’ve said all we can and now we have to let [the kids] have the reins and show us that they can do this.”

While the parents were out, Blayke, the quints, and the cousins ate dinner, played and focused on putting together a special birthday surprise for Ashley and Crystal. They decided to make a funny poster and put on a talent show with songs to “roast” them.

"OutDaughtered" quints, Blayke and cousins play. tlc

Toward the end of the birthday dinner, Danielle decided to give Blayke a call and check in on everyone. But when there was no answer, she immediately began to worry. The parents decided to call it a night and head home to make sure everything was okay.

When the adults got home, they were greeted with total silence, which instantly set off alarm bells for Adam. “Any time that you get home and it’s like, dead silent, it’s usually a bad sign,” he said.

Luckily, they had no reason to worry after all. The kids popped out and surprised them with their birthday talent show.

During the “roast,” the quints lightly poked fun at their aunts by impersonating them. “I’m 40 and fabulous!” Ava announced as she donned a costume and pushed a fake walker.

At the end of the episode, Danielle and Adam got the quints ready for bed and retired for the evening, relieved everything went okay after all.

“This evening’s been a blast,” she said. “But I’m exhausted.”

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

