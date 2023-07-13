‘OutDaughtered’ Star Danielle Busby Calls Her Health Struggles an 'Up-and-Down Journey'

The reality star opened up about how her health issues have impacted her daily life with her husband and six daughters

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on July 13, 2023 02:17PM EDT
âOutDaughteredâ Stars Danielle and Adam Busby Talk About Her Autoimmune Disease
'OutDaughtered' star Danielle Busby opens up about her autoimmune disease. Photo:

TLC

With six active daughters all under the age of 13, OutDaughtered stars Adam and Danielle Busby don’t have much time to slow down.

But that’s exactly what they were forced to do when Danielle's health started failing, the couple told Us Weekly.

“I used to not be able to get upstairs without feeling like I was gonna pass out,” Danielle, 39, said while promoting the season 9 premiere of their TLC reality hit about life with Adam, 41, daughter Blayke, now 12, and their 8-year-old quintuplets — the only all-girl quintuplets in America: Ava, Olivia, Riley, Hazel, and Parker.

Outdaughtered, Adam, Danielle
Adam and Danielle Busby chronicle life with six daughters — five of whom are quintuplets — in the TLC reality show OutDaughtered.

TLC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

“That’s just not a norm for me. I was always athletic and kind of fit and we’ve always taken care of ourselves. So for my body to go so down, it just was alarming.”

She said she first noticed an issue after the quintuplets were born in 2015.

“After I had [them], my body never kind of recovered because it was nonstop movement. I was living a life of adrenaline for years,” Danielle explained. “So when my body started to slow down and they were in school and kindergarten — and well, first grade really — my body wasn’t used to this. And so I went into this shock.”

She said she was suffering from migraines and treated for fibromyalgia, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, is "characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues.” 

“I can’t not be okay,” she added. “And so [I] really had to slow down and my body still goes through flare-ups here and there. I have tons of inflammation.”

While Adam explained last year that "we do know it's an autoimmune disorder," he also added that "it could be one of a thousand different things."

And Danielle admits that they're still "trying to pinpoint exactly what this is.”


“Is there a specific name for this? No,” she says. “But there’s a lot of indicators that I’ve been aware of with certain food reactions and replenishing my body with the right nutritions and vitamins and stuff which has been helpful. I see a neurologist pretty frequently that helps me with a lot of the nerve issues.”

She also hasn’t suffered a "debilitating" migraine in "six months," and adds, “I am doing a whole lot better.”

Still, she says, “It’s hard sometimes to even explain what I’m feeling or how my body is reacting to something, even in the view of Adam because he’s like, ‘You look fine, you [were] fine yesterday.'”

“It’s annoying, it’s frustrating and there’s days where I didn’t do anything extreme ... and [I] just will get up and I can’t move my hands and my feet and so … it’s an up-and-down journey.”

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
"'Outdaughtered': Adam Calls Danielle a 'Control Freak' as He Tries to Save Thanksgiving with a Secret 'Surprise'"
'OutDaughtered': Adam Busby Calls Danielle a 'Control Freak' but Cooks Up a 'Surprise' to Save the Day
Outdaughtered
‘OutDaughtered’: The Busby Family Pulls Off a Fiery Hibachi Thanksgiving After Their Oven Breaks (Exclusive)
Doubling Down with the Derricos': Deon and His Mom GG Struggle to Stay Strong Amid Her Cancer Journey
'Doubling Down with the Derricos': Deon and Mom GG Struggle to Stay Strong Amid Her Cancer Journey (Exclusive)
Outdaughtered
'OutDaughtered': Adam Is a 'Drill Sergeant' to Blayke and the Quints as Danielle Grows Her Business (Exclusive)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 07: Rebel Wilson attends the 2022 AACTA Awards Presented at the Hordern on December 07, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Rebel Wilson Says She Gained Weight After Becoming a Mom: 'Lack of Sleep and Change in Lifestyle'
Catherine Oxenberg photographed at her home in Los Angeles, CA, on June 9, 2023.
Catherine Oxenberg on How Ketamine Helped Her Overcome NXIVM Trauma: ‘A Miracle’ (Exclusive)
Jenelle Evans Shares Health Update After Dealing with 'Esophagus Spasms'
Jenelle Evans Shares Health Update After Dealing with 'Esophagus Spasms'
Danielle Busby
'OutDaughtered' Stars Danielle and Adam Busby on What Keeps Their Marriage Strong After 15 Years
Ayli Dunk Suffers is enjoying a break from Stiff Person Syndrome. At home in Shiloh, IL on May 12, 2023.
Meet the Teen Living with Céline Dion's Disorder, Stiff Person Syndrome (Exclusive) 
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
All the Ups and Downs of '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy and Amy Slaton
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June at AOL Build on June 11, 2018 in New York City
All the Ups and Downs of the 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' Cast  
Busby family
OutDaughtered Stars Adam & Danielle Busby 'Hunkered Down' During Hurricane Laura: 'We Are Safe'
MAG ROLLOUT: Victoria Arlen
ESPN's Victoria Arlen Reveals Relapse of Disease That Left Her Paralyzed and Unable to Speak (Exclusive)
Bethenny Frankel poses at her Sydney Q and A appearance for Hayu
Bethenny Frankel Details Long COVID and Autoimmune Disorder Journey: 'It Felt Dangerous'
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thomas in season 2 of Love Is Blind.
Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson Say Their Mental Health Suffered on 'Love Is Blind': 'Every Single Day Was Tough'
Toni Braxton
Toni Braxton Underwent 'Traumatic' Heart Procedure After Life-Threatening Lupus Complication (Exclusive)