‘OutDaughtered’ Star Danielle Busby Calls Her Health Struggles an 'Up-and-Down Journey'

With six active daughters all under the age of 13, OutDaughtered stars Adam and Danielle Busby don’t have much time to slow down.

But that’s exactly what they were forced to do when Danielle's health started failing, the couple told Us Weekly.

“I used to not be able to get upstairs without feeling like I was gonna pass out,” Danielle, 39, said while promoting the season 9 premiere of their TLC reality hit about life with Adam, 41, daughter Blayke, now 12, and their 8-year-old quintuplets — the only all-girl quintuplets in America: Ava, Olivia, Riley, Hazel, and Parker.

Adam and Danielle Busby chronicle life with six daughters — five of whom are quintuplets — in the TLC reality show OutDaughtered. TLC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“That’s just not a norm for me. I was always athletic and kind of fit and we’ve always taken care of ourselves. So for my body to go so down, it just was alarming.”

She said she first noticed an issue after the quintuplets were born in 2015.

“After I had [them], my body never kind of recovered because it was nonstop movement. I was living a life of adrenaline for years,” Danielle explained. “So when my body started to slow down and they were in school and kindergarten — and well, first grade really — my body wasn’t used to this. And so I went into this shock.”

She said she was suffering from migraines and treated for fibromyalgia, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, is "characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues.”

“I can’t not be okay,” she added. “And so [I] really had to slow down and my body still goes through flare-ups here and there. I have tons of inflammation.”

While Adam explained last year that "we do know it's an autoimmune disorder," he also added that "it could be one of a thousand different things."

And Danielle admits that they're still "trying to pinpoint exactly what this is.”



“Is there a specific name for this? No,” she says. “But there’s a lot of indicators that I’ve been aware of with certain food reactions and replenishing my body with the right nutritions and vitamins and stuff which has been helpful. I see a neurologist pretty frequently that helps me with a lot of the nerve issues.”

She also hasn’t suffered a "debilitating" migraine in "six months," and adds, “I am doing a whole lot better.”

Still, she says, “It’s hard sometimes to even explain what I’m feeling or how my body is reacting to something, even in the view of Adam because he’s like, ‘You look fine, you [were] fine yesterday.'”

“It’s annoying, it’s frustrating and there’s days where I didn’t do anything extreme ... and [I] just will get up and I can’t move my hands and my feet and so … it’s an up-and-down journey.”

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

