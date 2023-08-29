'OutDaughtered': The Busby Quints Goof Around with Wigs and Walkers for '100 Day' at School (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday night's season 9 finale, the quints dress up as 100-year-old "grandmas for the day"

Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez
Published on August 29, 2023

The Busby quints are gearing up for a school milestone on OutDaughtered.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday night's season 9 finale episode, 8-year-old quintuplets Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava get ready to celebrate their 100th day of second grade, in which the entire grade dresses up as 100-year-old "old ladies" (as they put it).

"All this stuff for school, it feels like it just gets more and more elaborate," Adam Busby says in an interview. "All these moms trying to one-up each other."

As if to prove his point, Danielle jokes, "It's goin' down! 'Cause I have five of 'em."

OutDaughtered, The Busby Quints Goof Around with Wigs and Walkers for '100 Day' at School (Exclusive).
OutDaughtered Adam and Danielle Busby.

TLC

The parents then dress up the quints in elaborate wigs, robes, glasses, pearl necklaces and the playful pièce de résistance — canes and inflatable "walkers."

"Weekday mornings are always hectic," Danielle explains as she helps everyone get ready. "The task for this first hour of the morning is getting kids to school."

The girls goof off and showcase their looks. "Call me Granny Lu," Olivia teases as she walks around with a cane and sports a gray wig with pink curlers. Riley jokes that she's "100 years old" and taps her cane on the floor.

Ava does her best impression of a centenarian, croaking, "You listen here, Sonny!"

OutDaughtered Olivia
OutDaughtered Olivia.

TLC

Danielle continues, "And I still have to get myself ready and get to the shop. And then we can put a date in the middle of lunch like, 'OK, now it's time for Adam. We can focus on what's going on at the shop.'"

She explains, "It helps me be a better, you know, business owner and a better mom. So, organizing that is how I have to run."

At the end of the sneak peek, the parents gather the girls for a group photo so they can show off their costumes.

"If y'all are grannies, then what am I?" Danielle kids self-deprecatingly.

OutDaughtered, The Busby Quints Goof Around with Wigs and Walkers for '100 Day' at School (Exclusive).
OutDaughtered Busby quints.

TLC

Ava responds, "You're, uh... dead!"

The quints pose for the group photo and make a "granny silly" face. Then, everyone immediately bursts into giggles.

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

