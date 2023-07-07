‘OutDaughtered’: The Busby Family Pulls Off a Fiery Hibachi Thanksgiving After Their Oven Breaks (Exclusive)

Season 9 of ‘OutDaughtered’ premieres July 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

Published on July 7, 2023 03:35PM EDT

The Busby family knows how to pivot when a problem occurs.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of the season premiere of OutDaughtered, airing on Tuesday, Adam Busby and Danielle Busby throw together an unforgettable Thanksgiving experience complete with a personal Hibachi chef after their oven breaks down. 

The clip begins with Danielle’s sister, Crystal Mills asking the couple what they’ll be eating for Thanksgiving. “We’ll start off with a little steak,” says Adam before Mills interrupts him: “How though? Because y’all don’t have an oven.” 

The father of six simply explains that they “don’t need an oven” because “it’s not a traditional Thanksgiving.” Mills predicts that the couple ordered food for delivery before the entire family makes their way to the backyard to see what they have in store. 

Outdaughtered
Chef Yao prepares hibachi for the Busby family.

TLC

Parker Busby is first to exclaim, “Hibachi!” Then she walks to her seat at a large U-shaped table adorned with autumnal decor.

In an interview segment, Danielle explains that unusual Thanksgiving meals are right in the family’s wheelhouse. “We’ve kind of started a little trend with 'nacho typical Thanksgiving' we did a year or so ago, and now we have hibachi Thanksgiving.”

The unusual dinner starts with chaotic antics before the meal even starts. Ava Busby balances a glass on her head before her sister, Parker, notices that it’s about to fall. The young Busby is imitating her cousin, Lily. Adam simply says, “Don’t encourage the little kids, please,” as cups start tumbling off of people’s heads. 

Outdaughtered
The Bubsy kids wear adorable chef hats as they clang together kitchen utensils.

TLC

Soon, the family’s chef for the evening, Yao, comes out and yells, “Alright! Everybody ready?” The entire family excitedly responds “Yeah!” matching the chef’s energy. “Let’s hibachi!” chef Yao exclaims.  

“This is gonna be awesome," says Crystal’s husband, Dale Mills.

Flames erupt from the flat top teppanyaki-style grill as some kids jump up and dance with excitement while others look on in a trance. “Don’t try this at home, baby,” Yao advises.

Outdaughtered
Chef Yao swallows fire while making dinner for the Busbys.

TLC

In an interview, Adam confesses that “the Hibachi chef was completely over the top.” The camera quickly cuts to Yao swallowing a flame off the end of a skewer. “His name was Yao, and ‘wow’ is all I can say,” the Busby dad says. 

As the family sits and enjoys the fried rice and other foods prepared by chef Yao, Danielle’s sister, Ashley Mowbray says, “I think this is better than a traditional Thanksgiving.” Her husband. Nick Mowbray, agrees. “It’s pretty dang good,” he says. 

The clip ends with Danielle confessing to her husband, “I’m still thinking how did you pull this off?” Adam jokes to her saying, “I might just unplug the oven again.” 

In June, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the series had been renewed by TLC.

“This season promises more height, more spunk and a whole lot of heart,” said Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks & TLC in a release from TLC. 

Season 9 of OutDaughtered premieres Tuesday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

