The Busby daughters are tackling a lesson in patience on Tuesday's episode of OutDaughtered.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, parents Adam and Danielle take 12-year-old Blayke and 8-year-old quintuplets Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava on a fishing trip. Adam, 41, has his heart set on each of them catching at least one fish, but Danielle, 39, is skeptical.

The girls (who were 7 at the time of filming) begin putting "fat, juicy" worms on the barbs of their fishing rods. However, things get off to a rocky start when Parker accidentally cuts herself on the hook. "What's the worst that could happen with six kids with fishing poles with sharp hooks?" Adam jokes in an interview.

OutDaughtered Adam and Danielle Busby.

TLC

Blayke grows frustrated when Olivia swings a hook mere inches from her face. Meanwhile, an overly excited Ava repeatedly calls out for Adam to put a bobber on her fishing line, yelling, "Daddy, daddy!" The other girls soon join in with numerous questions and requests.

"Daddy, Daddy, Daddy!" Adam mimics to producers later, exhausted. "The entire time, it's like, 'Daddy, do this,' 'Daddy, put the worm on,' 'Daddy, do this,' 'Daddy, where's my bobber?' Daddy, can you cast it?'"

Things get exciting when Parker declares, "I got something, Mama!" Unfortunately, when Danielle rushes over, they discover that the entire fishing line has broken — she remarks that Parker must have snagged an alligator.

Meanwhile, the others are growing impatient. Riley asks how long it takes to catch a fish and Hazel complains, "There's not many fishes in here." Moments later though, Hazel catches something ... a stick!

"Well, at least you caught something," Danielle shrugs.

'OutDaughtered': The Busby Brood Battles Impatience and 'Sharp Hooks' on a Family Fishing Trip (Exclusive)
OutDaughtered the girls go fishing.

TLC

Blayke calls out that she needs help, then declares, "I caught a tree!" Then, Hazel cries that Parker just made her rod get stuck in the tree — discouraged and tired, she tells Adam that she doesn't want to fish anymore.

"It looks like we're gonna have to come up with a Plan B for dinner," Adam says to Danielle in an interview.

"Don't look at me," Danielle replies. "I'm glampin'."

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

