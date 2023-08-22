Entertainment TV 'OutDaughtered': The Busby Brood Battles Impatience and 'Sharp Hooks' on a Family Fishing Trip (Exclusive) In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode, the girls struggle with boredom and frustration when Adam and Danielle take them fishing By Kelly Martinez Kelly Martinez Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 22, 2023 09:00AM EDT The Busby daughters are tackling a lesson in patience on Tuesday's episode of OutDaughtered. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, parents Adam and Danielle take 12-year-old Blayke and 8-year-old quintuplets Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava on a fishing trip. Adam, 41, has his heart set on each of them catching at least one fish, but Danielle, 39, is skeptical. The girls (who were 7 at the time of filming) begin putting "fat, juicy" worms on the barbs of their fishing rods. However, things get off to a rocky start when Parker accidentally cuts herself on the hook. "What's the worst that could happen with six kids with fishing poles with sharp hooks?" Adam jokes in an interview. 'OutDaughtered': Danielle's Birthday Brings Highs and Lows, from a Kid-Planned Spa Day to Discord with Adam OutDaughtered Adam and Danielle Busby. TLC Blayke grows frustrated when Olivia swings a hook mere inches from her face. Meanwhile, an overly excited Ava repeatedly calls out for Adam to put a bobber on her fishing line, yelling, "Daddy, daddy!" The other girls soon join in with numerous questions and requests. "Daddy, Daddy, Daddy!" Adam mimics to producers later, exhausted. "The entire time, it's like, 'Daddy, do this,' 'Daddy, put the worm on,' 'Daddy, do this,' 'Daddy, where's my bobber?' Daddy, can you cast it?'" 'OutDaughtered': Will Hazel Find Out She's 'Out of the Woods' at a Make-or-Break Doctor's Visit? (Exclusive) Things get exciting when Parker declares, "I got something, Mama!" Unfortunately, when Danielle rushes over, they discover that the entire fishing line has broken — she remarks that Parker must have snagged an alligator. Meanwhile, the others are growing impatient. Riley asks how long it takes to catch a fish and Hazel complains, "There's not many fishes in here." Moments later though, Hazel catches something ... a stick! "Well, at least you caught something," Danielle shrugs. OutDaughtered the girls go fishing. TLC 'OutDaughtered': Danielle Busby Hesitates To Have Daughter Blayke Babysit Younger Sisters Blayke calls out that she needs help, then declares, "I caught a tree!" Then, Hazel cries that Parker just made her rod get stuck in the tree — discouraged and tired, she tells Adam that she doesn't want to fish anymore. "It looks like we're gonna have to come up with a Plan B for dinner," Adam says to Danielle in an interview. "Don't look at me," Danielle replies. "I'm glampin'." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.