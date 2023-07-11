'OutDaughtered': Adam Busby Calls Danielle a 'Control Freak' but Cooks Up a 'Surprise' to Save the Day

The Busby family’s Thanksgiving didn’t quite go as planned.

In Tuesday’s season 9 premiere of OutDaughtered, Adam, 41, and Danielle, 39, prepared to host Thanksgiving dinner along with their many relatives — including Danielle’s sister Crystal and her husband Dale, Danielle’s other sister Ashley, and all the cousins — at their home. There was just one little problem: the Busby family's oven stopped working.

Luckily, Adam had a backup plan in mind. The father of six promised a “surprise” solution to their dilemma that would “shock everyone.” However, Danielle was skeptical that her husband would be able to pull it off.

'Outdaughtered' Adam and Danielle Busby. TLC

“Whatever Adam’s idea is for what we’re gonna do for Thanksgiving food, he’s keeping a secret,” Danielle said. “And it’s kinda stressing me out because we have the family coming over and I don’t know what we’re eating.”

Tensions between the couple reached a boiling point when Adam enlisted Danielle and the quints — Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava (who were 7 at the time of filming, now 8) — to help with setting up the tables outside in a very particular way.

“Adam, this makes no sense!” Danielle complained as they arranged the tables in a “u” shape, upset that she couldn't just do the decorating herself. “How am I supposed to make the tables set up in this specific way? It doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Adam rebuffed Danielle’s concerns by calling her a “control freak,” insisting that he knew what he was doing.

'Outdaughtered' quints help parents Adam and Danielle set up for Thanksgiving. TLC

“Danielle can be a bit of a control freak. I know exactly how these tables need to be set up,” he said. “And she’s getting frustrated because they’re not how she wants to do them. But she just can’t have control over this. This is my surprise.”

“Danielle will absolutely not let this go,” he added.

Frustrated by the situation, Adam finally gave in and revealed his big surprise: he’d hired a hibachi chef to come cook their Thanksgiving dinner for them. The “full-on hibachi” meal would include steak, chicken and sushi cooked on an open flame right in the backyard.

The quints and older sister Blayke, 12, embraced the unexpected plan, donning adorable chef outfits in preparation for the big meal. And luckily, Danielle was on board with their non-traditional Thanksgiving as well.

“Alright, so, hibachi Thanksgiving!” she declared, finally giving in and laughing. “How ‘bach’ ya Thanksgiving?”

Adam and Danielle Busby have chronicled their unique lives as parents to Blayke and their set of all-girl quintuplets since the TLC series first debuted in 2016, just one year after the quints’ birth.

The upcoming season promises lots of changes for the family, with the quints growing more self-sufficient and preteen Blayke yearning for more independence as she navigates middle school. Danielle also struggles to balance family life with the responsibilities of the family’s boutique, Graeson Bee, which she recently launched an in-person storefront for.

One thing’s for certain: things are never calm in the Busby household.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.