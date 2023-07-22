Outback Steakhouse Announces Return of Its Fan-Favorite Wedge Salad — See When It Will Be Available!

The food item returns as part of the Australian-themed restaurant's new “Sweet Heat Season” menu

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 22, 2023 12:23PM EDT
Outback Wedge Salad
Photo:

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item!

Earlier this week, the popular restaurant chain announced its new “Sweet Heat Season” menu, which includes the beloved Wedge Salad.

The meal — which features a wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with tomato, red onions, bacon, homemade blue cheese dressing and a balsamic glaze — was discontinued in 2020 as part of a menu simplification amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular menu offering was previously reinstated back in March for a short period, when Outback Steakhouse celebrated its 35th anniversary.

At the time, the Australian-themed restaurant released its Boomerang Menu, which also featured Toowoomba Pasta, Walkabout Soup and a few other items.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Outback Steakhouse Restaurant

Shutterstock/JHVEPhoto

Alongside the Wedge Salad, other popular items that will be available on Outback Steakhouse's “Sweet Heat Season” menu include the Grilled Chicken & Hot Honey Fried Shrimp, Sirloin & Hot Honey Fried Chicken and the Filet & Snow Crab.

The Hot Honey ‘Rita, a margarita with notes of orange blossoms and a cinnamon sugar rim, and the Tim Tam Sundae, a dessert made with crumbled Tim Tam cookies, honey caramel popcorn, vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate, caramel and whipped cream, are also available.

“We’re excited to offer guests a diverse menu that complements the summer season,” said Becky Boyd, Director of Menu Innovation & Strategy at Bloomin' Brands, in a statement.

She added, “Given Outback’s signature, bold flavors, the ‘swicy’ trend is a natural fit for us and appeals to all our guests because of its balanced flavor profile.”

The “Sweet Heat Season” menu will be available to order between July 26 and Oct. 31.

Related Articles
Barbie Cake
Be a Doll and Make a Barbie Cake This Weekend— Here's How
dairy queen
All the Fast Food Apps That Help You Score Freebies
FOOD: Matt Damon and Emily Blunt Debate WhatÃ¢ÂÂs Better: American Food or British Food
Emily Blunt and Matt Damon Hilariously Debate Over American and British Food: Watch
Lana del rey paris - works in alabama waffle store
Lana Del Rey Works Behind Counter at Waffle House — And Has Her Own Custom Name Badge
Sonic Drops a New Summer Slushes Menu Inspired by Celebrities' Orders
Sonic Drops a Summer Menu Inspired by Orders from Stars Like Kelsea Ballerini
Sweet Magnolias margarita recipe
We Tried the Official ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Margarita Recipe So You Can ‘Pour It Out’ with the Ladies for Season 3
Philana Holmes and her daughter Olivia Caraballo, 7 listen to the final witness in their case at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday May 10, 2023. Holmes and Olivia's father, Humberto Caraballo Estevez, are suing McDonald's after their daughter got second-degree burns from a scalding hot chicken nugget.
Florida Family Awarded $800,000 Against McDonald’s After Toddler Was Burned by Chicken Nuggets
Jaime Christine Major served fries from garbage south carolina
Burger King Manager Charged After Allegedly Serving French Fries That Had Been in a Trash Can
mcdonalds new pb mcflurry
McDonald's Adds a New Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry to the Menu
A behind-the-scenes shot of an In-N-Out kitchen, with employees grilling fresh patties and assembling burgers with lightning speed. TThe kitchen is clean and well-organized, with large signs reminding employees of the company's commitment to quality.
In-N-Out Burger Is Banning Employees from Wearing Masks So Customers Can 'See Our Associates' Smiles'
Matt James Baskin Robbins Partnership
Matt James Has Convinced Rachael Kirkconnell to Eat Dessert Before Dinner After Doing It 'for Years'
Taco Bell and Taco John's
Taco Bell Wins Battle to Free 'Taco Tuesday' Trademark from Rival Chain
More than 35 years after their first collaboration, Sizzler and Full House actress Jodie Sweetin have joined forces once again to recreate their iconic 1987 television ad.
Jodie Sweetin Pokes Fun at Sizzler in New Commercial: It’s ‘Still Open’
Ree Drummond Pineapple
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shares Her Favorite Method for Cutting a Pineapple
Becky G for Cheetos
Becky G Says She Sold Cheetos at School for '75 Cents' as She Works with Brand to Help Latin Students (Exclusive)
Cheese plate, snack plate
What’s Girl Dinner? All About the Snacky TikTok Trend Sparking Chatter on Social Media