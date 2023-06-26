Outback Is Giving Out Free Bloomin' Onions for National Onion Day

Not bloomin' good, but bloomin' great!

Outback Steakhouse customers will get an extra treat if they dine-in at the chain restaurant on June 27. In honor of National Onion Day, the eatery is offering diners a free Bloomin' Onion appetizer to celebrate.

In order to secure the dish at participating locations guests will have to mention "National Onion Day" to their server when ordering their full-price adult entree. And the freebie is one per table.



According to Outback, the favorite app is consumed by more than 8 million guests every year. In 2011, food hacker Todd Wilbur even tried to recreate the iconic recipe in an episode on CMT's Top Secret Recipe. He met Bloomin' Onion creator Tim Gannon and visited the Outback Research and Development facility before rolling up his sleeves to cook.



"When I developed the Bloomin' Onion over 20 years ago, I selected 17 different spices to flavor the onion and an additional 37 spices in the dipping sauce," Gannon said in a press release at the time. "I am confident the bold, fresh taste of our signature dish will remain a secret."



The Australian-themed restaurant chain's team gave Chrissy Teigen a cooking lesson on the Bloomin' Onion, too. After she "drank cafe patron and fell asleep" during the first go-around in 2017, she got her "redemption" amid her sobriety in December 2022.



"I have officially learned how to make the famous Bloomin' Onion! This was so special and so fun and so, so, so freaking delicious. Thank you for the redo, @outback!" she captioned an Instagram Reel holding up the appetizer.



Chrissy Teigen in 2022. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Her husband, John Legend, also posed for the camera before he dropped the onion in the fryer.



Months earlier, Teigen, 37, requested another shot with Outback when she celebrated one year of sobriety that July.



"I feel really good. sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that."



She added: "Prayers for a blooming onion redo, @outback?"