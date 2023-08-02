Oscar-Nominated Director Claims She 'Walked Away' from Lizzo Doc and Was Treated with ‘Disrespect’ by the Star

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison claims her time spent with Lizzo was marred by "disrespect."

On Tuesday, Allison posted on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing what she says were her negative experiences with Lizzo amid an ongoing lawsuit against the “Rumors” singer by some of her former backup dancers for alleged sexual, racial harassment and a hostile work environment.

The director and filmmaker — who is best known for her work creating the Oscar-nominated documentary A Love Song for Latasha — said she had been considering directing Lizzo’s documentary. She said she traveled briefly with the 35-year-old star in 2019, but had ultimately made the decision to “walk away after about 2 weeks.”

“I was treated with such disrespect by her,” she wrote in her social media post. “I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered and unkind she is.”

She described a "s--- situation" with the pop star that ultimately led her to bow out of the job.

“I was not protected and was thrown into a s-—- situation with little support,” Allison said. “My spirit said to run as fast as you f—--- can and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut.”

She continued, “I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt, but I’ve healed.”

Allison seemingly went on to address the lawsuit against Lizzo, which claims that the singer put dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — in unwanted situations, including being pressured to touch nude performers while at a club in Amsterdam and having endured weight shaming.

“Reading these reports made me realize how dangerous of a situation it was,” she said.

She ended her post by writing, “much love and support to the dancers.”

Allison also reshared a post on Instagram by videographer Charlene Sanchez, who says she also worked on the Lizzo doc. Sanchez backed up the filmmaker’s claims.

“This is all true,” Sanchez wrote on Instagram. “I had to vent to so many of my friends about it. It was such a small crew and the experience working with Lizzo was a nightmare.” Allison and Sanchez have not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for further comment on the allegations.

Representatives for Lizzo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The lawsuit against Lizzo also named her dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley, with the dancers accusing her of proselytizing everyone around her, shaming those who engaged in premarital sex and "oversharing her masturbatory habits and sex life with her husband."

The dancers also claimed they faced racial harassment from BGBT management, which they allege "treated the Black members of the dance team differently than other members."

A rep for Lizzo has not yet replied to PEOPLE's request for comment, and Lizzo’s production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. could not be reached for comment. Quigley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

