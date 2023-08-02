Oscar-Nominated Director Claims She 'Walked Away' from Lizzo Doc and Was Treated with ‘Disrespect’ by the Star

“I was not protected and was thrown into a s--- situation with little support,” filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison said in a social media post

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 2, 2023 02:16PM EDT

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison claims her time spent with Lizzo was marred by "disrespect."

On Tuesday, Allison posted on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing what she says were her negative experiences with Lizzo amid an ongoing lawsuit against the “Rumors” singer by some of her former backup dancers for alleged sexual, racial harassment and a hostile work environment.

The director and filmmaker — who is best known for her work creating the Oscar-nominated documentary A Love Song for Latasha — said she had been considering directing Lizzo’s documentary. She said she traveled briefly with the 35-year-old star in 2019, but had ultimately made the decision to “walk away after about 2 weeks.”

“I was treated with such disrespect by her,” she wrote in her social media post. “I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered and unkind she is.”

She described a "s--- situation" with the pop star that ultimately led her to bow out of the job.

“I was not protected and was thrown into a s-—- situation with little support,” Allison said. “My spirit said to run as fast as you  f—--- can and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut.”

Sophie Nahli Allison 01 24 20 Lizzo
Director Sophia Nahli Allison attends a 2020 Sundance Film Festival screening at the Egyptian Theatre on January 24, 2020.

Getty

She continued, “I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt, but I’ve healed.”

Allison seemingly went on to address the lawsuit against Lizzo, which claims that the singer put dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — in unwanted situations, including being pressured to touch nude performers while at a club in Amsterdam and having endured weight shaming.

“Reading these reports made me realize how dangerous of a situation it was,” she said.

She ended her post by writing, “much love and support to the dancers.”

Sophia Nahli Allison Lizzo

Getty Images

Allison also reshared a post on Instagram by videographer Charlene Sanchez, who says she also worked on the Lizzo doc. Sanchez backed up the filmmaker’s claims. 

“This is all true,” Sanchez wrote on Instagram. “I had to vent to so many of my friends about it. It was such a small crew and the experience working with Lizzo was a nightmare.” Allison and Sanchez have not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for further comment on the allegations.

Lizzo governors ball corona park 06 09 23
Lizzo performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival 2023.

Getty

Representatives for Lizzo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The lawsuit against Lizzo also named her dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley, with the dancers accusing her of proselytizing everyone around her, shaming those who engaged in premarital sex and "oversharing her masturbatory habits and sex life with her husband."

The dancers also claimed they faced racial harassment from BGBT management, which they allege "treated the Black members of the dance team differently than other members."

A rep for Lizzo has not yet replied to PEOPLE's request for comment, and Lizzo’s production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. could not be reached for comment. Quigley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Articles
Mic Cardi B's Threw at Audience Member Being Sold For Charity
Microphone Cardi B Threw at Audience Member Being Sold For Charity
Harry Styles Out jogging with his personal trainer Brad Gould, the former One Direction Star is put through his paces as he donned his pink shorts, pounding the streets of Bagnoregio, Italy.
Harry Styles Makes Fans' Jaws Drop as He Walks by in Italy
Tori Kelly Receives Flowers from BeyoncÃ© as She Returns from Hospital: 'Home Sweet Home' LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Tori Kelly attends a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros." at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Beyonce attends the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Tori Kelly Receives Flowers from Beyoncé as She Returns from Hospital: 'Home Sweet Home'
Lizzo Says There Wouldnt Be No Rock n Roll Without Tina Turner in Emotional Tour Tribute
Lizzo Sued by Former Backup Dancers for Alleged Sexual, Racial Harassment and Hostile Work Environment
Bebe Rexha performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on July 28, 2023 in London, England.
Bebe Rexha Cries Mid-Concert as Fans Hold Up 'You Are Enough' Signs After Keyan Safyari Breakup
BeyoncÃ© Gives Madonna a Shout-Out from Stage as Queen of Pop Attends Renaissance Tour in New Jersey
Beyoncé Gives Madonna a Shoutout from Stage as Queen of Pop Attends Renaissance Tour in New Jersey
Oprah Winfrey attends the photocall ahead of the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show 2024; BeyoncÃ© performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"
Oprah Winfrey Shares Video of Her Dancing at Beyoncé Show with Tina Knowles-Lawson and Gayle King
Tina Knowles Has Lunch with Daughter Solange Before Heading to Beyonce ConcertÂ 
Tina Knowles-Lawson Has Lunch with Daughter Solange Knowles Before Heading to Beyoncé Concert
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at 'Guts' Tracklist in Cryptic New Video
Tori Kelly attends a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tori Kelly Released from Hospital After Collapsing Due to Blood Clots: Report
Dave Grohl, Alanis Morissette
Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Paid Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor at a Concert in Japan: Watch
Billie Eilish Announces Her Lollapalooza Performance Will Utilize Solar-Powered 'Zero Emissions Battery Systems'
Billie Eilish Reveals Her Lollapalooza Set Will Utilize Solar-Powered 'Zero-Emissions Battery Systems'
Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Paramore "This Is Why" Tour at the Kia Forum on July 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California
Hayley Williams Slams 'Incel Ass' Internet Bros for Criticizing Her Reasons for Postponing Paramore Concerts
Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Responds to Woman Who Says the Singer's Her 'Hall Pass' at Las Vegas Show
Cardi B performs at Cardi B and Offset Headline Hall of Fame Party 2023 at Gila River Resorts & Casinos
Cardi B Asked Fans to 'Splash Me Down' — Just Not on Her Face — at Concert Where She Threw Microphone
Sinead O'Connor Bob Geldof 03 03 20
Bob Geldof Says Sinéad O’Connor’s Last Text Messages Were 'Happy' but Also 'Laden with Desperation'