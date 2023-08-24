Oscar Mayer Made Hot Dog Straws Inspired by Baseball Fan’s Viral Video

Oscar Mayer is turning an internet meme into a reality.

The famed meat company is finally responding to a viral video in 2022 that showed a baseball fan drinking his beer through a straw made out of a hot dog.

Oscar Mayer announced that it is launching its own limited edition "hot dog straw" that mimics the size and color of a typical hot dog — except the new invention is made out of food-safe soft silicone.

Fans can pre-order the hot dog straw via Oscar Mayer’s website for free while supplies last.

The arrival of the company’s latest creation comes on the one-year anniversary of the famous video, originally posted by @newyorknico on Aug. 22, 2022. In the clip, a fan at the Mets-Yankees game can be seen in his seat puncturing a hot dog with a real straw. Then he grabs his cup of beer, puts his newly-made hot dog straw in the cup, and then drinks through it.

To reveal the silicon straw, @newyorknico enlisted the same fan to try it out. It appears that he approves.

The reaction on social media to the original viral clip was a combination of surprise, disbelief and humor. Jomboy Media, a sports entertainment company, joked about the fan in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Life sentence. No parole.”

The video inspired over 9 billion views on TikTok under the topic "hot dog straw." On newyorknico’s Instagram account, the clip has received over 300,000 likes.

Oscar Mayer's new hot dog straw. Courtesy of Oscar Mayer

“While the viral ‘Hot Dog Straw’ divided the internet, we salute the brave man who paved the way to enjoy his hot dog as he wishes,” said Kelsey Rice, Oscar Mayer’s associate director, in a statement. “Taking inspiration from a classic Oscar Mayer dog, the silicone Hot Dog Straw is designed for optimal sipping, and we hope it brings a friendly reminder that we don’t need to take enjoying a delicious hot dog seriously. Some things are just meant to be fun.”

Apparently, like the video, the Oscar Mayer hot dog straw has become a popular hit. As of Thursday morning, people trying to order the straw from the company’s website received a message saying that supplies had run out and to come back the following day and try to order again.

The company warned that its hot dog straw is not microwave or dishwasher-safe and not intended for hot drinks.

