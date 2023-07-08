Oscar De La Hoya Says Travis Barker ‘Stepped up to the Plate’ in Raising His Daughter Atiana

"He's a good guy. I've talked to him several times. And we communicate about Atiana,” De La Hoya said of Barker

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 8, 2023 11:38AM EDT
Oscar De La Hoya Says Travis Barker âStepped Up Top The Plateâ in Raising His Daughter Atiana
Photo:

Slaven Vlasic/Getty, John Shearer/Getty 

Oscar De La Hoya is praising Travis Barker for helping to raise his daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

The former professional boxer, 50, admitted in a recent interview ahead of his two-part HBO documentary The Golden Boy that he’s “grateful” to the Blink-182 drummer for being a “father figure" to his 24-year-old daughter when he couldn’t be. 

"Look, I didn't raise my kids, you know? Their moms did. And I have to give credit where credit is due," De La Hoya told Entertainment Tonight

"I'm grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter,” he continued. “I have to be grateful that Shanna [Moakler] was a mother to Atiana, and just know my place, basically, you know? My place — I'm obviously a father, and I'm proud of it.”

Oscar De La Hoya Says Travis Barker âStepped Up Top The Plateâ in Raising His Daughter Atiana
Travis Barker and Atiana De La Hoya pictured.

Scott Dudelson/Getty, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

He added, “But, again, I'm grateful for what they've done, especially with Barker. He's obviously stepped up to the plate."

De La Hoya welcomed Atiana with Moakler in 1999, a year before the couple split. Moakler then went on to marry Barker in 2004, who raised Atiana from when she was 5. The pair is also parents to son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17.

De La Hoya said he has nothing but respect for the 47-year-old rocker, whom he is still in touch with.

"He's such a nice guy," De La Hoya told ET of Barker. "I have the utmost respect for him."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: (L-R) Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)
Travis Barker photographed with his kids Atiana, Alabama and Landon, along with wife Kourtney Kardashian. Frazer Harrison/Getty

"He's a good guy. I've talked to him several times. And we communicate about Atiana,” he continued. “I'm just grateful for what he's done."

Barker, who married Kourtney Kardashian last year, is also step-dad to her kids with ex Scott Disick — sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11. 

He is set to become a father once again, as Kardashian, 44, announced that she is pregnant last month with a handwritten sign during his band’s Los Angeles concert.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the end of June, The Kardashians star shared a set of maternity photos that included a new look at her baby bump progress, and romantic shots of her and her husband. 

Kourtney Kardashian is Pregnant! Star Surprises Husband Travis Barker with News at Concert.
Kourtney Kardashian reveals she's expecting a child with Travis Barker at Blink-182 concert.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Barker teased in the comment section of their unborn baby: "I already know his name 😉."

Although the couple did not reveal any additional details of the moniker they have in mind for their new bundle of joy, Kardashian followed up the post by sharing additional photos of the two posing together next to an outdoor drum set. She captioned the images, "Little drummer boy coming soon."

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Baby Bump âSelfies n Stuffâ After Sex Reveal Party
Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Baby Bump Photos After Sex Reveal Party
Travis Barkerâs Daughter Celebrates Kourtney Kardashianâs Pregnancy by Posting Baby Announcement Video
Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Celebrates Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy News: 'Baby #7'
Kourtney Kardashian is Pregnant! Star Surprises Husband Travis Barker with News at Concert
Kourtney Kardashian Announces She Is Pregnant at Husband Travis Barker's Concert
Landon Barker/Instagram; Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram
Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's Kids Honor the Model on Mother's Day: 'Have the Best Day'
Atiana De La Hoya Birthday
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Pay Tribute to Stepdaughter Atiana on 24th Birthday: 'Love You'
kourtney kardashian ; travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian Says She and Travis Barker Are 'Done with IVF,' but 'Would Love a Baby'
Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Alabama Barker Pens Birthday Tribute to Kourtney Kardashian: 'I Wouldn't Want Another Stepmom'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: (L-R) Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)
Landon Barker Praises 'Great Dad' Travis, Says Kourtney Kardashian 'Always Looks After Me Like a Mother'
Travis Barker Wishes Soulmate Kourtney Kardashian Happy Birthday
Travis Barker Wishes His 'Soulmate' Kourtney Kardashian a Happy Birthday: 'I Love You'
Landon Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet TikTok Video with Stepson Landon Barker: Watch
Kourtney Kardashian, Atiana De La Hoya
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker's Daughter 'Sweetest in All the Land' in Birthday Message
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Blended Family
kourtney kardashian, penelope disick
Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Some All-Pink Backyard Fun Ahead of Daughter Penelope's 10th Birthday
kourtney kardashain
Kourtney Kardashian Hangs Out with Travis Barker and His Kids in Ski Vacation Photos
kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says 'Supportive' Travis Barker Helped Her Deal with Body Comments amid IVF
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoqPQVev1cd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link hed: Travis Barker Swoons Over Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet Post: 'First Valentine's Day with You as My Wife'
Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet Post: 'First Valentine's Day with You as My Wife'