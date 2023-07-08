Oscar De La Hoya Says Travis Barker ‘Stepped up to the Plate’ in Raising His Daughter Atiana

Oscar De La Hoya is praising Travis Barker for helping to raise his daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

The former professional boxer, 50, admitted in a recent interview ahead of his two-part HBO documentary The Golden Boy that he’s “grateful” to the Blink-182 drummer for being a “father figure" to his 24-year-old daughter when he couldn’t be.

"Look, I didn't raise my kids, you know? Their moms did. And I have to give credit where credit is due," De La Hoya told Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter,” he continued. “I have to be grateful that Shanna [Moakler] was a mother to Atiana, and just know my place, basically, you know? My place — I'm obviously a father, and I'm proud of it.”

Travis Barker and Atiana De La Hoya pictured. Scott Dudelson/Getty, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

He added, “But, again, I'm grateful for what they've done, especially with Barker. He's obviously stepped up to the plate."

De La Hoya welcomed Atiana with Moakler in 1999, a year before the couple split. Moakler then went on to marry Barker in 2004, who raised Atiana from when she was 5. The pair is also parents to son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17.

De La Hoya said he has nothing but respect for the 47-year-old rocker, whom he is still in touch with.

"He's such a nice guy," De La Hoya told ET of Barker. "I have the utmost respect for him."

Travis Barker photographed with his kids Atiana, Alabama and Landon, along with wife Kourtney Kardashian. Frazer Harrison/Getty

"He's a good guy. I've talked to him several times. And we communicate about Atiana,” he continued. “I'm just grateful for what he's done."

Barker, who married Kourtney Kardashian last year, is also step-dad to her kids with ex Scott Disick — sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11.

He is set to become a father once again, as Kardashian, 44, announced that she is pregnant last month with a handwritten sign during his band’s Los Angeles concert.

At the end of June, The Kardashians star shared a set of maternity photos that included a new look at her baby bump progress, and romantic shots of her and her husband.

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she's expecting a child with Travis Barker at Blink-182 concert. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Barker teased in the comment section of their unborn baby: "I already know his name 😉."

Although the couple did not reveal any additional details of the moniker they have in mind for their new bundle of joy, Kardashian followed up the post by sharing additional photos of the two posing together next to an outdoor drum set. She captioned the images, "Little drummer boy coming soon."