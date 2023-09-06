The Osbournes Announce Launch of New Podcast: '5 Years Later and the Gang's All Here!'

The second season of 'The Osbournes' podcast is due Sept. 12

By
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
Published on September 6, 2023 02:01PM EDT

After a five-year hiatus, The Osbournes are bringing back their podcast.

The second season of The Osbournes podcast, which features Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, as well as their kids Kelly and Jack Osbourne, will launch on Sept. 12.

On Tuesday, Jack revealed on Instagram that the family was reviving their podcast.

"5 years later and the gang’s all here! The Osbourne Family is back together for a brand new podcast filled with laughter, stories and good vibes. @theosbournespodcast dropping September 12th. Follow the bio link to subscribe to our YouTube so you don’t miss a minute of the madness 🎙️ #theosbournespodcast," said the caption, which accompanied a video of the family in the midst of filming their podcast.

A post from the official Instagram for The Osbournes podcast said the project would "dive into the worlds of celebrity, true crime, rock and roll, culture."

Recorded at Ozzy and Sharon's home, the follow-up to the initial season in 2018 will feature 20 episodes and be available in video and audio formats.

In addition to the announcement, The Osbournes shared a general teaser trailer, which features the family discussing sex cults in Los Angeles.

"Have you ever been invited to a satanic sex cult," Jack asks his father, to which he responds, "Never."

"I've never f---ing seen one. Have you, Kelly?" he asks his sister.

"I've never even been invited to a sex party, let alone a satanic one," she replies.

elly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne at Ozzy Osbourne Announces "No More Tours 2" Final World Tour At Press Conference At His Los Angeles Home on February 6, 2018
Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne.

Kevin Winter/Getty 

The trailer then pivots to the family discussing someone "masturbating on the cat while he was strangling it."

"This guy is like...the Dahmer of animals," Jack says.

In a teaser of the first episode, Ozzy asks Jack what he’s been up to “for five years,” to which Sharon replies, “Making babies!”

In the second episode's teaser, Ozzy jokes that "Sharon has cursed off plastic surgery forever."

"Lies!" Kelly exclaims.

"I thought you had a two- or three-year, like tune up. It's like your car," Jack teases his mother. "Every 5,000 miles, Mom goes in for a tune up."

Two decades ago, Ozzy Osbourne and his family ushered in the beginnings of reality TV with their hit MTV show The Osbournes, which ran for four seasons until its finale in March 2005.

The show followed the Black Sabbath frontman and his British brood's life in Los Angeles, covering some pivotal moments for the family, including Sharon's 2002 battle with colorectal cancer and Ozzy's near-fatal ATV accident in 2003.

