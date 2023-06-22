Orville Peck Says He's ‘Heartbroken’ to Postpone Upcoming Shows to Focus on ‘Mental and Physical Health’

Orville Peck is taking a break to focus on his mental and physical health.

The country singer, 35, announced on Instagram this week that he will be postponing the rest of his Bronco tour dates in order to focus on himself, a day after performing a sold-out show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

“I am incredibly heartbroken to share this news but I have made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone all of my upcoming shows effective immediately,” the “Dead of Night” singer shared in a note posted on the social media platform.

“This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I’ve come to realize my current mental and physical health won’t allow me to bring you my best,” he continued.

Orville Peck/Instagram

Peck went on to say that he is “incredibly thankful” for his fans that mean the “absolute world to me” for buying a ticket to see the show, saying, “I do not take it for granted.”

“But I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before, in order to do what I love for many years to come,” Peck concluded his post. "I truly hope you can understand.”

Several of the singer’s friends voiced their support for the artist in the comments section, including Tish Cyrus, who shared several red heart emojis. Dylan Mulvaney, meanwhile, wrote, “We love you no matter what!!!”

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

The singer was scheduled to take the stage in Washington, Connecticut, on Thursday, before heading to Seattle to perform at a pride festival, and Denver to take part in Dusty Boots 2023, per the schedule on his website.

Peck was then set to take his Broncos tour to several Canadian cities in July, before returning to the U.S. later that month for performances at KEMBA Live! in Columbus, Ohio, and Newport Folk 2023 in Newport, Rhode Island.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in April, Peck spoke to PEOPLE about the challenges he's faced as an openly gay artist in a traditionally conservative genre while discussing his AppleTV+ competition My Kind of Country.

“It was a lot of people practically laughing in my face, telling me that being an openly gay man in country would never work,” he said.

“I've met very discouraging moments in my career,” Peck added. “But I just kept my chin up, and I refused to let anybody tell me that I couldn't do what I wanted. If someone tells me I can't do something, it makes me want to do it even more.”