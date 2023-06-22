Orville Peck Says He's ‘Heartbroken’ to Postpone Upcoming Shows to Focus on ‘Mental and Physical Health’

"I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before,” the musician wrote on social media

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 22, 2023 10:30AM EDT
Orville Peck attends "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 finale red carpet
Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Orville Peck is taking a break to focus on his mental and physical health.

The country singer, 35, announced on Instagram this week that he will be postponing the rest of his Bronco tour dates in order to focus on himself, a day after performing a sold-out show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

“I am incredibly heartbroken to share this news but I have made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone all of my upcoming shows effective immediately,” the “Dead of Night” singer shared in a note posted on the social media platform.

“This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I’ve come to realize my current mental and physical health won’t allow me to bring you my best,” he continued. 

Orville Peck cancels shows

Orville Peck/Instagram

Peck went on to say that he is “incredibly thankful” for his fans that mean the “absolute world to me” for buying a ticket to see the show, saying, “I do not take it for granted.”

“But I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before, in order to do what I love for many years to come,” Peck concluded his post. "I truly hope you can understand.”

Several of the singer’s friends voiced their support for the artist in the comments section, including Tish Cyrus, who shared several red heart emojis. Dylan Mulvaney, meanwhile, wrote, “We love you no matter what!!!”

Orville Peck performs at Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

The singer was scheduled to take the stage in Washington, Connecticut, on Thursday, before heading to Seattle to perform at a pride festival, and Denver to take part in Dusty Boots 2023, per the schedule on his website

Peck was then set to take his Broncos tour to several Canadian cities in July, before returning to the U.S. later that month for performances at KEMBA Live! in Columbus, Ohio, and Newport Folk 2023 in Newport, Rhode Island.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in April, Peck spoke to PEOPLE about the challenges he's faced as an openly gay artist in a traditionally conservative genre while discussing his AppleTV+ competition My Kind of Country.

“It was a lot of people practically laughing in my face, telling me that being an openly gay man in country would never work,” he said. 

“I've met very discouraging moments in my career,” Peck added. “But I just kept my chin up, and I refused to let anybody tell me that I couldn't do what I wanted. If someone tells me I can't do something, it makes me want to do it even more.”

Related Articles
Michael Ray
Michael Ray Says Assumptions He Featured a Carly Pearce Lookalike in 'Get Her Back' Music Video Aren't True (Exclusive)
Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox of musical group Rascal Flatts attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus Says Band Is in 'Different Places' but Will 'Never Say Never' to a Reunion
Robyn Ottolini music video premiere "Match For My Memory"
Robyn Ottolini Turns Up the Heat in Music Video for 'Match for My Memory': 'It's a Message to an Ex' (Exclusive)
Tish Cyrus
Tish Cyrus Posts Cute New Pic with Dominic Purcell as He Films in Italy and She Celebrates Her 'Tishelorette'
Old dominion
Inside Old Dominion's Spotify House Gig During Nashville's CMA Fest: All the Photos (Exclusive)
Michael Ray
Michael Ray Details the 'Dark' Depression He Faced After Divorce: 'I Was Getting Very Angry' (Exclusive)
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
Keith Urban Honors 'Sexy' Wife Nicole Kidman as She Turns 56: 'Happy Birthday Baby!'
Morgan Wallen Son Dog Attack.
Morgan Wallen's Son, 2½, Gets Stitches After Ex's Pet Dog Bites Him in Face: 'He'll Be OK' She Says
Emma Heming Willis Says Bruce Willisâs âLove Feels Like the Warmest, Coziest Blanketâ as She Celebrates Her Birthday
Emma Heming Willis Says Bruce Willis' Love Feels Like 'Coziest Blanket' as She Celebrates Her Birthday
Blake Shelton Birthday and Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Husband Blake Shelton's 47th Birthday with Sweet Video: 'My Everything Cowboy'
Ed Sheeran attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere; Shawn Mendes attends the presentation of 'Classics Reborn'
Shawn Mendes Joins Ed Sheeran on Stage for First Performance in 'Year and a Half': 'A Bit Speechless'
George Birge
George Birge Proves He Was Always Meant for the Solo Spotlight on Debut Album 'Mind on You' (Exclusive)
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at the Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Garth Brooks Reveals He 'Declined' Wife Trisha Yearwood's 'Sweet' Offer to Take His Last Name
Shania Twain Needed a 'Sexy Man with a Southern Accent' on Her New Song â and Called Billy Ray Cyrus!
Shania Twain Needed a 'Sexy Man with a Southern Accent' on Her New Song — and Called Billy Ray Cyrus!
Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA
Garth Brooks Explains Why He Spoke Out About Inclusivity: 'Our Differences Are Our Greatest Strengths'
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert Thirsts over Husband Brendan McLoughlin's Shirtless Photo: 'Damn Babe!!!'