Orlando Bloom Shows Off His Stylish Side in a Matching Vest and Trousers in London

Orlando Bloom is summer-ready!

The British actor, 46, showed off his tan — and his guns! — in a fetching gray two-piece by Paul Smith as he attended the annual Serpentine Summer Party in Kensington Gardens, London, on Tuesday evening.

Bloom looked ruggedly handsome in a buzzcut and beard as he wore a gingham vest with a deep v-neckline, revealing some chest, matching tailored pants and black loafers from Paul Smith's latest collection. He also sported a pair of blue lens sunglasses — bringing that movie-star appeal.

At the event, Bloom chatted with designer Paul Smith himself — who he used to work for before becoming an actor — in a full-circle moment.

Bloom at the annual Serpentine Summer Party in London. Dave Benett/Getty

“Last night, Paul invited Orlando Bloom @orlandobloom to join him for the Serpentine Summer Party in Kensington Gardens,” the official Paul Smith Instagram captioned, before dropping the cool nugget. “Did you know that before he made it big, Orlando used to work in our Paul Smith Jeans shop in Covent Garden?”

Bloom’s appearance comes after his fiancée Katy Perry revealed that they formed a three-month sober "pact" together in March.

“For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit," Perry, 38, whose non-alcoholic apéritifs brand De Soi just launched its latest flavor, Très Rosé, told PEOPLE. "I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance."

Bloom and Perry got engaged in February 2019, and welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

Last month, Perry proved that she is still Bloom’s No. 1 hype woman, as she shared a supportive message for her man on her Instagram Story alongside a shirtless video of the actor.

“YAAAssss nooo shirt hawwwt diggityyyy dawg @orlandobloom,” Perry wrote, resharing a video posted by the consulting agency laChambre.

Bloom, 46, was rocking a Santoni suit while in France to attend the Cannes Film Festival in support of his new movie Gran Turismo.

