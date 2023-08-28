Orlando Bloom Enjoys Solo Lunch at Nobu After Saint-Tropez Vacation with Fiancée Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom is enjoying some alone time in Malibu.

The Gran Turismo actor, 46, was spotted leaving the restaurant Nobu on Monday after eating lunch by himself near the beach.

Last month, Bloom and Katy Perry — who got engaged in 2019 and share 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove — vacationed in Saint-Tropez, France, where they were seen enjoying the water together. The “Smile” singer, 38, propped herself up on her knees on her paddle board, while her fiancé stood up to ride his surfboard.

Their destination getaway came a week after they were spotted on a date night at the Vogue x Self Portrait party held at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 12. A few days before, they showed off some major PDA when Bloom snapped a selfie of them kissing at Bruce Springsteen's concert at Hyde Park.

Orlando Bloom. affinitypicture / BACKGRID

The pair watched the show alongside Chelsea Handler, Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, Emma Thompson, and Tim Robbins.



Days earlier, Perry and Bloom made another public appearance as they attended day three of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.



In June, the American Idol judge opened up to PEOPLE about being in the midst of a sober "pact" with her fiancé.

"For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit," she said. "I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Perry explained that she's "not really drinking" on weeknights, "but on the weekend I'll indulge a little bit,” adding that she doesn't "really identify with any labels as far as sober or whatever."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Variety

"We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive," she said about Bloom, who has since finished filming The Cut. The project is now in post-production, according to IMDb.

The songwriter added, "It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."

