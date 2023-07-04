Lifestyle Home This Stick Vacuum Is a ‘Great Alternative’ to 'Expensive Dysons,' and It's on Sale for Just $100 This July 4 Shoppers say it “makes the daily chores easy” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 4, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Amazon Fourth of July weekend is here, which means the days are sure to be filled with copious platters of hot dogs and plenty of time in the pool. If you do happen to make it indoors for a few minutes, you’ll want to become aware that there are tons of deals at Amazon this weekend, including a vacuum cleaner that’s just $100 right now. That’s right: The Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a whopping 50 percent off today. This handy device can hit suction speeds up to 30,000 pascals, instantly removing dirt, debris, and pet hair from several surfaces, including hard floors, tile, and carpets. Once it’s fully charged, you’ll have 50 uninterrupted minutes to tackle your space, and thanks to its light size (it weighs just under 3 pounds), you’ll be able to easily bring it from room to room. The vacuum cleaner is complete with a flexible brush head that can rotate up to 270 degrees, allowing you to maneuver around obstacles and get into tough spaces, plus it has a fleet of LED lights that illuminate all the dirt you may have otherwise missed. Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (Save 50%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $100 The 13 Best Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets at Amazon, from Cordless Vacuums to Spray Mops A five-stage HEPA filtration system captures 99.99 percent of fine dust as small as 0.1 microns, so the vacuum works as both a cleaner and an air purifier. Plus, you can transform the vacuum into a handheld device, allowing you to target specific places around the house. For instance, you could use the small roller brush to clean upholstery or couch cushions. And when you’re done vacuuming, simply hang it on the wall mount it comes with for easy storage. Tons of Amazon shoppers have given the Orfeld Stick Vacuum Cleaner a five-star rating, with users agreeing that it “works for all sorts of jobs” and offers “power performance.” Others call it the “perfect everyday vacuum.” One reviewer wrote, “This is a great alternative to the expensive Dysons,” while another added that it “makes the daily chores easy.” A third shopper explained, “I bought this not knowing what to expect, and let’s just say this thing feels and looks like a quality vacuum. The attachments are great, and I just used this to get all the dust out of my house.” They finished off by adding: “Excited to use this for my cleaning business!” Head to Amazon to get the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s 50 percent off during July Fourth weekend. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This ‘Beautiful and Functional’ Citronella Candle Set Is on Sale for July 4 at Amazon 12 of Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Area Rugs Are on Sale Right Now — and They Start at Just $20 A Popular Thickening Shampoo That Makes Hair Feel ‘Stronger and Less Brittle’ Is on Sale for 48 More Hours