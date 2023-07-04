This Stick Vacuum Is a ‘Great Alternative’ to 'Expensive Dysons,' and It's on Sale for Just $100 This July 4

Fourth of July weekend is here, which means the days are sure to be filled with copious platters of hot dogs and plenty of time in the pool. If you do happen to make it indoors for a few minutes, you’ll want to become aware that there are tons of deals at Amazon this weekend, including a vacuum cleaner that’s just $100 right now.

That’s right: The Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a whopping 50 percent off today. This handy device can hit suction speeds up to 30,000 pascals, instantly removing dirt, debris, and pet hair from several surfaces, including hard floors, tile, and carpets. Once it’s fully charged, you’ll have 50 uninterrupted minutes to tackle your space, and thanks to its light size (it weighs just under 3 pounds), you’ll be able to easily bring it from room to room.

The vacuum cleaner is complete with a flexible brush head that can rotate up to 270 degrees, allowing you to maneuver around obstacles and get into tough spaces, plus it has a fleet of LED lights that illuminate all the dirt you may have otherwise missed.

Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (Save 50%)

Amazon

A five-stage HEPA filtration system captures 99.99 percent of fine dust as small as 0.1 microns, so the vacuum works as both a cleaner and an air purifier. Plus, you can transform the vacuum into a handheld device, allowing you to target specific places around the house. For instance, you could use the small roller brush to clean upholstery or couch cushions. And when you’re done vacuuming, simply hang it on the wall mount it comes with for easy storage.

Tons of Amazon shoppers have given the Orfeld Stick Vacuum Cleaner a five-star rating, with users agreeing that it “works for all sorts of jobs” and offers “power performance.” Others call it the “perfect everyday vacuum.” One reviewer wrote, “This is a great alternative to the expensive Dysons,” while another added that it “makes the daily chores easy.”

A third shopper explained, “I bought this not knowing what to expect, and let’s just say this thing feels and looks like a quality vacuum. The attachments are great, and I just used this to get all the dust out of my house.” They finished off by adding: “Excited to use this for my cleaning business!”

Head to Amazon to get the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s 50 percent off during July Fourth weekend.

