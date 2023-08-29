Lifestyle Home This ‘Lightweight’ Stick Vacuum That Leaves Floors ‘Spotless’ Has Double Discounts at Amazon “The battery life was surprisingly long, allowing me to clean multiple rooms without recharging” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 29, 2023 04:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People If you’re in the market for an affordable cleaning gadget that makes it easy to maintain clean floors, consider your search over. Right now, the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is marked down to $110 at Amazon thanks to a deal and an additional coupon in the product description. Considering cordless vacuum cleaners can easily cost hundreds of dollars, the sale price is a steal. The slim vacuum has two powerful cleaning modes to suck up dirt, pet hair, crumbs, and other debris from hard floors and carpets — without a cumbersome cord to trail. Easy to maneuver around corners and obstacles, the vacuum has a flexible head with LED headlights that illuminate a clear cleaning path and highlight dirt you may have otherwise missed. It can also lay flat to reach the dusty areas under coffee tables, beds, and couches. Plus, it has an adjustable tube, so you can get the height just right. Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $110 (Save 15%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $130 $110 The Best Steam Mops for Sparkly Floors, No Harsh Cleaning Chemicals Required Other notable features? With a five-stage filtration system that includes a HEPA filter, the stick vacuum captures dust and particles to keep the air clean. And when it’s time to empty the dust, all you have to do is push a button to release the debris. For above-floor cleaning, the vacuum converts into a handheld vacuum that weighs just 3.3 pounds. It comes with several attachments to target messes on furniture, stairs, curtains, and baseboards. More than 4,500 customers have awarded the device a five-star rating, raving that it’s “versatile” and “lightweight.” One shopper shared, “The ergonomic design makes it a breeze to maneuver around the house, allowing me to easily clean hard-to-reach spots without straining my arms and my back.” They also appreciated that it has a “low noise level.” The 9 Best Vacuum Seal Storage Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Other reviewers say the vacuum has “powerful suction,” with one customer writing, “I'm impressed with the stick vacuum's performance: It effortlessly tackled both hard floors and carpets, leaving them spotless.” They also noted, “The battery life was surprisingly long, allowing me to clean multiple rooms without recharging.” Head to Amazon to pick up the Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and don’t forget to clip the coupon before checking out to score full savings. More Cordless Vacuum Deals at Amazon Homeika Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $85 (Save 23%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $110 $85 Black+Decker Powerseries+ Cordless Vacuum, $89 (Save 11%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $89 Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (Save 78%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $450 $100 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Best Labor Day Fashion Sales to Shop Now — Amazon, Gap, Nordstrom, and More Hailey Bieber’s ‘Strawberry Glaze’ Lip Gloss Launches Today — Where to Buy, Plus What to Do If It Sells Out Lego Sets for Kids and Adults Are on Sale at Amazon This Labor Day, and Prices Start at $9