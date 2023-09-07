Oreo's 'Most Requested' Flavor Is Back

Oreo red velvet cookies are back after being taken off grocery store shelves in 2020

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Published on September 7, 2023
Red Velvet Oreos
Oreo Red Velvet Cookies Are Back. Photo:

Oreo

After three years of fan requests, Oreo is bringing back a favorite cookie flavor.

On Sept. 12, grocery shelves will be stocked with Oreo red velvet sandwich cookies — the “most requested” flavor, according to the beloved cookie brand.

The limited-edition cookies layer cream cheese creme between red-colored, red velvet-flavored cookies.

Customers have been hoping for the flavor to make a comeback since it left stores in 2020. Earlier this year, when the official Oreo Instagram posted a recipe for red velvet cookies topped with Oreos, followers flooded the video with comments requesting the return of red velvet Oreos.

In the days leading up to the announcement on Thursday, Oreo teased fans with posts hinting at the flavor. There were videos featuring red-colored items and a red velvet cheesecake recipe with an Oreo crust.

After picking up some cookie packs, head to the freezer aisle for more new grocery items. 

Hot Pockets announced that it is teaming up with the First We Feast YouTube channel (creator of the popular hot sauce tasting show Hot Ones) to bring fans a seriously spicy snack.

The four new Hot Pocket flavors will use some of the sauces featured on the show, which sees celebrities eat increasingly spicier versions of the condiment. Customers can choose between spicy garlic chicken and bacon, smoky green chile cheesesteak and hot habanero pepperoni and sausage Hot Pockets (with a fourth flavor, fiery hot pepperoni Hot Pockets, only available on Gopuff).

Pebbles cereal brand also has a new item for breakfast. Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles flavored waffles are now available for purchase at a variety of retailers, including Giant, Key Food and more.

