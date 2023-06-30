Oreo Drops Limited-Edition Super Mario Cookies with Different Characters in Every Pack

It’s-a me, Moreo!

On Monday, July 10, Oreo’s latest cookie collaboration with Nintendo’s famous platforming plumber, Mario, is hitting store shelves after a successful pre-sale period.

The limited-edition Oreo X Super Mario cookies feature 16 different designs inspired by the game ranging from classic characters like Mario and Luigi to famous foes like Bowser Jr. and the Goombas. Opening each pack will give eaters a chance to uncover new designs as each one is filled randomly.

Fans are already hyped about the partnership. "Can we all agree that when the Super Mario-themed Oreos come out, we’re only going to refer to them as Super Moreos?" one user tweeted.

Notably, Princess Peach is missing from the collaboration, but Oreo’s calling on gamers and snackers alike to help take down Bowser and track down the Mushroom Kingdom royal.

Fans can help beat the Koopa King with a scrumptious social media challenge. Oreo is tasking fans with stacking as many heroic treats atop a villainous Bowser cookie that’s balancing on the rim of a glass of milk. Stack the cookies as high as they’ll go until they all take a tumble into the milk, defeating the Mario villain.

"We hope to unite cookie lovers and Super Mario enthusiasts alike with this playful mission, inspired by a storyline fans know all too well," said Vishnu Nair, Senior Brand Manager at Oreo in a release.. "We may even reveal a surprise as a thank you to those who successfully defeat Bowser and save the kingdom... Fans will have to wait and see!"

New packages from the Oreo X Super Mario collaboration. Nasbisco

Mario has been popping up everywhere. In addition to a successful box office run on the silver screen with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the Nintendo character serves as the main inspiration for Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The land includes a ride inspired by Bowser and the park itself is adorned with Thwomps and warp tubes. The attraction’s restaurant even has a menu inspired by the Mushroom Kingdom.

The streets of Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood. Ryan Parker

Toadstool Cafe is located behind a mushroom-shaped façade. There, diners are greeted by campy and cartoonish dining chairs that are made to look like oversized, knobby wood furniture. Dotted along the restaurant's walls and ceilings are green warp tubes and yellow mystery boxes, mainstays of the Mario games. The "windows" to the outside world display serene images of the Mushroom Kingdom's landscape.

To help fans plan their trip to the United States' first branch of Nintendo-related theme parks, Universal Studios Hollywood's official Instagram gave a peak at what "chef Toad has cooked up."

Menu items include a Piranha Plant Caprese, Yoshi’s Favorite Fruit and Vegetable Salad and sandwiches inspired by both brothers.

The Oreo X Super Mario cookie pack isn't Oreo’s first pop-culture collaboration. In Dec. 2020, the brand teamed up with music superstar Lady Gaga for sandwich cookies inspired by the star’s album Chromatica.

The electrifying treat came in bright hues with pink golden Oreos that were stuffed with green creme and finished with Chromatica-inspired designs etched into each cookie.

"This collab is inspired by the world of Chromatica, where kindness rules all things,” said Lady Gaga at the time. “I love these pink cookies with green creme, and hope they brighten your day as much as they do mine!”