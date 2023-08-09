Oregon Mom of Four Died on Same Arizona Trail Where Her Husband Proposed To Her

The husband of an Oregon woman whose body was found in Arizona where she had been hiking, said on Monday that she died on the same trail where he proposed to her.

The Phoenix Police Department declared Jessica Christine Lindstrom, 34, missing last Friday and said she had last been seen hiking the Deem Hills Recreation area near 51st Drive and Deem Hills Parkway. Jessica began hiking at approximately 8:30 a.m. local time last Friday, Phoenix Fire Department officials said, adding that she was reported missing around nine hours later, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Following a five-hour search that involved rescue teams and drones, the body of the mother of four was discovered on a remote trail on the north side of the recreation area on Sunday, said Phoenix Fire Department Captain Scott Douglas, per the AP, with early indications suggesting her death was heat-related. The fire department also said, according to a report from The Arizona Central, that there was nothing suspicious about the discovery of her body.

In a Facebook post shared on Monday, Jessica's husband, Daniel Holland Lindstrom expressed gratitude to those who had reached out to the family since her death, and shared that he had proposed to his late wife in the same area where she tragically died.

"I am so deeply touched by all the outpouring of love and support for me and my family under these difficult circumstances," his post began. “All those who knew Jessica can attest that she was devoted to anything she put her mind to. She was a very loyal friend and kind to everyone she came in contact with. I was head over heels when we started dating and [k]new right away she was the one,” he wrote.

“Coincidentally, I proposed to her at Deem Hills, where she ultimately succumbed to death. So eternally grateful that she said ‘YES’ and gave me a chance," he continued, adding, "I married my best friend and into the most amazing family!”

Daniel called Jessica the best thing that has ever happened to him and concluded his Facebook post by saying: “Me and my boys are deeply saddened but we feel the love from everyone so abundantly. I know the pain will eventually pass as we navigate through [our] new normal.”

Although early information indicated that the mom of four possibly died of heat-related causes, Douglas said on Saturday that a cause of death will ultimately be determined by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner. He told the AP: "Unfortunately, Ms. Lindstrom was in town from Oregon, where it doesn’t get this hot.”

Officials said that Jessica, an Oregon-based registered nurse who previously lived in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria, was visiting relatives, KGW reported. Her father told KTVK that when Jessica used to reside in Arizona, she would hike the same trails frequently with her husband.

A GoFundMe was established to help on behalf of Jessica's family.

As of Wednesday morning, the platform has raised nearly $41,000. A message from Jessica's mother, Angela Adams, on the fundraising page reads: “Our family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, strangers, and hundreds throughout our community who showed up to help us in every way... We do feel all the love and prayers, and they continue to sustain us as we travel this new path.”







