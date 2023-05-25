Curious Orangutan at Louisville Zoo Asks to Look at Visitor's Newborn Baby

The Kentucky zoo said the orangutan, named Amber, is known for her "playful personality" and often points out things about visitors

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 25, 2023 04:49 PM

An orangutan at the Louisville Zoo went viral after sharing a special moment with a newborn baby.

The orangutan, who social media users later identified as 35-year-old Amber, was videotaped gesturing at a three-month-old baby through the glass of her zoo exhibit.

"Oh, she wants [to see] the baby? There's the baby," someone can be heard saying in the video as the child's mother brings the infant closer to the glass divider between the primate and the zoo visitors. 

In the clip, Amber moves closer to the glass to look at the baby, who is wearing a gray onesie, and gives the child a sweet smile as she gazes at them. The moment won over the hearts of bystanders, who murmured their "awws."

orangutan meets baby at zoo

Kayla Jaylen Natsis/storyful

The baby's mother told USA Today that the orangutan shared another beautiful moment with the child when she kissed the glass twice when the child was brought nearby.

This isn't the first time Amber has asked to see a little visitor at the zoo more closely. In a separate TikTok posted by Shalena Hittle earlier this month, the curious orangutan points at Hittle's newborn baby wrapped in a blue blanket. 

In the video, Hittle's husband brings the sleeping baby close to the glass, and Amber moves her head near the window to get a better look. After peering at the baby's face, the orangutan points to the child's feet and head as she calmly watches him through the window.

"The orangutan asked to see our 2-week-old," Hittle captioned the post.

According to the zoo's website, Amber was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on October 15, 1987, and moved to the Louisville Zoo with fellow orangutan Teak in 1996. The zoo said she is known for her "playful personality" and for pointing out things about visitors.

 Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She enjoys interacting with guests and may tap the glass to grab the attention of those nearby, pointing out sparkling accessories, brightly colored fingernails, or gesturing towards a purse or backpack to see what's inside," the zoo said.

Orangutans "rely more on facial expressions and body language to communicate," according to the Smithosnian's National Conservatory and Biology Institute. The animals can be "highly social" and "exhibit social tolerance.

Related Articles
pregnant dog survives rattlesnake bite
Pregnant Dog Survives Rattlesnake Bite and Gives Birth to 7 Puppies Moments After Her Rescue
Dog gets diploma
Service Dog Receives His Own College Diploma at Owner's Graduation —Watch the Cute Clip!
Adoptable dogs named after Taylor Swift songs
Rescue Saves 24 Dogs and Names Pups After Taylor Swift to Celebrate Singer's N.Y.C. Shows
Baby Bilson Killed
Bison Calf Killed After It Was 'Disturbed' by Tourist at Yellowstone National Park
Dog birthday party
Photo of Over 30 Perfectly Posed Pups at Dog Birthday Party Wins Contest: 'Patience Is Key'
Mystic Aquarium raising money to relocate a sea turtle named Spunky on World Turtle Day
Conn. Aquarium Raises Money to Relocate Endangered Sea Turtle Who Has ‘Will to Live’
Pet Dog Digs Its Way to Safety After 3 Days Trapped Underground
Dog Digs His Way to Safety After 3 Days Trapped Underground
paris hilton dog death
Paris Hilton's Beloved Dog Dead at 23: 'Words Cannot Express the Immense Pain I'm Feeling Right Now'
Injured Sea Turtle Saved by 3D Printing
Sea Turtle with 3D-Printed Shell Piece Continues to Thrive Years After Innovative Procedure
Amanda Orso High- Low Hostess Dog wedding Ceremony and Reception by Katerina of @savina_space https://www.dropbox.com/sh/4f1hu02keqvgumq/AABVgdnVYxwDEA-9bDbJUwC0a? dl=0
Canine Couple Barks 'I Do' at N.Y.C Dog Wedding by Celebrity Event Designer Amanda Orso
https://abc13.com/alligator-spottings-gator-seen-in-missouri-city-neighborhood-quail-valley-thunderbird-reptile-texas-parks-and-wildlife/13278933/ Missouri City man spots an 11-foot alligator roaming in the Quail Valley Thunderbird neighborhood in southeast Texas.
Massive 3-Legged Alligator Rescued from Suburban Texas Street
Zac Gallen
MLB Pitcher Accidentally Hits and Kills a Bird with His Throw
Chris Hemsworth
Endangered Tasmanian Devil Released into Wild by Chris Hemsworth Gives Birth to Triplets
The dog being rescued by Keswick Mountain Rescue Team. See SWNS story SWLNrescue. A mountain rescue team saved an unlikely casualty at the weekend - a tired dog which refused to walk back down England's highest peak. Keswick Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to Scafell Pike on Saturday (May 13) after a pooch was 'injured and exhausted' and was refusing to move. Mountain rescue team members started to climb towards Esk Hause in the Lake District and the dog's owners were encouraged to descend towards them. The KMRT then met the dog and its owners at Grains Gill and the large dog was carried down the 3209 ft (978m) mountain on a stretcher.
Exhausted Dog Rescued from Mountain After Reaching the Top and Refusing to Leave
Donatello the Shelter Dog
Pit Bull Overlooked by Adopters for 4 Years Is Still Hoping to Find a Best Friend and New Home
Male lion lying in grass looking at camera
One of the World's Oldest Lions Among 11 Wild Cats Killed by Herders