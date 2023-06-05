Tiles, Tubs, and Showers Are ‘Much Cleaner’ Thanks to This Electric Spin Scrubber That’s 50% Off at Amazon

Cleaning the bathroom can be a time-consuming and tiring task. Whether you’re scrubbing grout lines or wiping away soap scum, it requires serious elbow grease.

Spin scrubbers are an awesome solution to the cleaning hassle, since they can perform most of the muscle work as they get surfaces to shine like new. This Oraimo Electric Spin Scrubber is no exception — its convertible and multifunctional design allows users to better cater to specific messes. And right now, you can snag it for 50 percent off at Amazon.

The spin scrubber has two cleanings modes: standard and strong, which can ramp up to an impressive speed of 430 rotations per minute. It also comes with three brush attachments that are designed for different tasks; a flat brush for floors, walls, and windows, a dome brush for concave areas, like tubs and sinks, and a pointed brush to clean corners and narrow spaces. Each attachment can be disassembled using the gadget’s convenient quick-release button, so there’s no need to get your hands all grimy as you swap out a brush. The kit even comes with a handy net bag to let brushes dry after cleaning.

What’s more, the length of the scrubber can be adjusted with the included extension tube, which “makes it easier to clean those hard-to-reach places,” according to one reviewer. It can extend to 48 inches, allowing users to clean overhead areas, far-away corners, and underneath furniture with ease. It’s also cordless, so there’s no need to dance around wires while you clean, and features an indicator light that turns red when the device is running low on juice.

More than 1,300 Amazon shoppers have given the scrubber a perfect rating. One user said it “makes cleaning [their] shower so much easier,” while another raved: “It cleans the tile and the grout with little effort on my part.” A third reviewer said their shower and bathtub were “so much cleaner” thanks to the device, then explained: “I have well water that has a lot of iron that is very hard to get out, and this scrubbed it right off.”

Plus, tons of reviewers have raved about how the scrubber “saves” them from muscle aches, pain, and more. For example, one shopper called the tool a “back-saver” in their review, while another reviewer described the scrubber as a “huge time and energy saver.” They also wrote: “So great for cleaning showers, walls, and my floors. Perfect for a deep clean every few weeks and really scrubs away dirt and grime.”

Don’t wait to add the Oraimo Electric Spin Scrubber to your cart at Amazon — the 50 percent discount isn’t guaranteed to last.

