This Cordless Vacuum 'Doesn’t Miss a Single Crumb’ — and It’s Just $82 Today at Amazon

It's “lightweight and super easy to maneuver”

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Published on May 18, 2023 08:00 AM

Oraimo Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

Cleaning the house can be time-consuming and exhausting. Investing in a lightweight stick vacuum can make the process much easier compared to lugging around a heavy upright device. 

If you've been looking for a way to cut down on cleaning time, consider your search over — the Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is currently double-discounted at Amazon. Right now, Prime members can save 54 percent on the cleaning tool, plus there’s an additional $8 off coupon, bringing the total to just $82.

No matter how much foot traffic your floors get, this stick vacuum is up to the task. Equipped with a 36,000 RPM motor and two suction modes, it easily picks up dirt, dust, pet dander, and debris from surfaces such as carpeted floors, hardwood, and tile. At a little under five pounds, the vacuum can effortlessly be carried from room to room, making it ideal for everyday use. 

This versatile tool can also be transformed into a handheld vacuum to clean above-floor messes. Or, extend the adjustable tube to 43 inches to quickly clean dusty curtains and clear out cobwebs from ceiling corners. One thing that really makes it stand out from standard cordless vacuums is its freestanding design, which makes it easy to store. Instead of laying it on the ground or awkwardly leaning it against a wall when done, simply leave it upright. Plus, it's equipped with LED lights to illuminate fine dust that may be hard to see.

Oraimo Stick Vacuum, Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Standing

Amazon

Buy It! Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $81.99 with Prime and coupon (orig. $132.99); amazon.com

Over 1,400 Amazon shoppers have given the device a five-star rating, with many people saying they were “ so impressed” by how well the vacuum works. One customer confirmedthe vacuum is “lightweight and super easy to maneuver,” writing, "I used it on my hardwood floors, bathroom floors, couches, and beds to gather all of our pet hair up, and it did fantastic." They said they did all that vacuuming on the high setting on a single charge. 

Another reviewer shared that they use the cordless tool all around their house, including their garage and car, and added that “it doesn’t miss a single crumb.”

A third reviewer, who said they have three kids, picked up the vacuum to help keep up with all the messes their children make. They also stated they loved the device because they “easily pull this out and do a quick vacuum” and can quickly clean “the kids’ car seats and high chairs to get all the crumbs.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's still on sale. If you're not a Prime member, you can still access the deal by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.

