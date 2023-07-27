Oprah's Breezy Wide-Leg Pants Are Easy to Wear and Travel-Friendly — Get the Look Starting at $28

If Oprah Winfrey’s talk show was still on the air today, it’d be a no-brainer for her to discuss the trend that is breezy pants that keep showing up left and right — celebrities in Los Angeles, A-listers in New York, and recently, even Oprah herself wore them. 

A few days ago, the media mogul shared a glimpse of her recent trip to Marrakesh, Morocco, where she ate delicious food, learned about rug art, and had a “soul-filling time,” per her Instagram post. And from the looks of it, she brought along a pair of comfortable, wide-leg pants to wear while exploring the city.

The summer-friendly pants have so many draws, one being that so many celebrities are wearing them. Emma Watson recently wore a linen pair to Wimbledon, Angelina Jolie made her way through the airport in a white pair, Katie Holmes wore a cropped pair in June, and Sandra Bullock held on to her pup while walking, wearing a black pair. Plus, thanks to the pants’ loose fit, they won’t strangle your legs or coat them in sweat. They’re easy to throw on while still being super flattering, which makes them ideal for everyday wear, especially when on vacation. 

Breezy Pants Inspired by Oprah

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Ultra Wide-Leg Pant, $68 (Save $23)

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Ultra Wide-Leg Pant

Abercrombie & Fitch

Replicate Oprah’s look with the Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Ultra Wide-Leg Pants. The color is the same and the linen-cotton material certainly looks like it would go with the flow. Oprah’s pair was sans pleats, and while this pair has some, this is a good thing: You can do your job comfortably at the office and still look professional. The elastic waist is also a favored feature, as they’ll accommodate any tummy troubles, or even long flights that require comfortable clothing. 

LNX High-Waisted Wide-Leg Drawstring Loose Pants with Pockets, $30

Amazon LNX Womens Linen Pants High Waisted Wide Leg Drawstring Casual Loose Trousers

Amazon

Oprah’s pants appear to have a drawstring at the waist (which ensures they’ll sit snugly), and these LNX high-waisted pants from Amazon do, too. You can scoop them up in both plain white or striped white, like this $30 pair, for a day on the boat, at the waterpark, or anywhere else. 

One shopper called the pants “really comfortable” and “very stylish,” and added that they would “recommend [them] without hesitation to anyone.” Another shopper shared that they “don't feel that uncomfortable tightness that comes with some trousers” when they’re sitting down while wearing the pants. 

Madewell The Carley Wide-Leg Pant in Softdrape, $62 (Save $36)

Madewell The Carley Wide-Leg Pant in Softdrape

Madewell

If messes, accidents, or mishaps are unavoidable, opting for a darker color, like these from Madewell, might suit you better. The tan-brown color is still light and bright for summer, and the pull-on style will save you an extra minute or two when getting ready in the morning. One shopper called them a “dream pant” and “my favorite pants in years.” Plus, they’re on sale right now with double discounts.

Oprah’s always up-to-date on the products to have, so her pants? They’ve got to be good. Keep scrolling to shop similar styles at Nordstrom, Zappos, and more. 

Topshop Wide-Leg Linen Trousers, $85

Nordstrom Topshop Wide Leg Linen Trousers

Nordstrom

Madewell Blaise Wide-Leg Pants, $70

Zappos Madewell Blaise Wide-Leg Pants

Zappos

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Pull-On Wide Leg Pant, $64 (Save $16)

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Pull-On Wide Leg Pant

Abercrombie & Fitch

SNDYS x Revolve Linen Pants, $60

Amazon ECUPPER Womens Casual Loose Elastic Waist Cotton Trouser Cropped Wide Leg Pants

Amazon

Ecupper Cropped Wide-Leg Pants $28

Revolve SNDYS x Revolve Linen Pants

Revolve

Everlane The Linen Way-High Drape Pant, $128

Everlane The Linen Way-HighÂ® Drape Pant

Everlane

