Oprah Winfrey Snacked on a Charcuterie Board in a $425 Jumpsuit, but You Can Replicate the Look Starting at $32

Who needs a charcuterie board when you can have a charcuterie bar? Oprah Winfrey shared a video on Instagram of a charcuterie array that spanned an entire kitchen island — and she wore one of summer’s easiest styles while doing so.

As she munched on a gorgeous selection of snacks, the media mogul wore a $425 Powerhouse Utility Jumpsuit by Rivet Utility, one of her tried-and-true brands. The jumpsuit is made from 100 percent linen, making it a top choice for summer, and the effortless utility style is flattering, comfy, and easy to wear every day.

If you’re looking for a stylish way to streamline your closet, utility jumpsuits are what your wardrobe needs. The jumpsuit style comes in a pull-on silhouette that makes getting ready a breeze, plus it can be dressed up or dressed down and worn with white sneakers, sandals, and more.

And we found so many chic options that look similar to Winfrey’s latest look — all for way less. Read on for utility jumpsuits from Amazon, Free People, Everlane, and more, starting at just $32.

Utility Jumpsuits Inspired by Oprah Winfrey

Everlane The Canvas Organic Cotton Coverall, $50 ($118 Off)

Everlane

If you loved the long-sleeve look of Winfrey’s utility jumpsuit, consider adding this similar style by Everlane to your summer closet. On sale for just $50, you can mimic Winfrey’s charcuterie-snacking look thanks to the long-sleeve structured style of this button-down jumpsuit. Made of 100 percent organic cotton, the fabric is breathable, making it a top choice for hot weather. The oversized fit gives it a relaxed feel, plus the jumpsuit features pockets to keep your hands cozy or for storing small items. You can snag it in two staple colors, bone white or cappuccino brown.

Anrabess Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Amazon

You can get a utility jumpsuit at Amazon for as little as $47 with the Anrabess Jumpsuit, which comes in a comfy and flattering wide-leg silhouette that stars like Jennifer Lopez have been wearing on repeat. The jumpsuit is made with rayon fabric that’s lightweight and breathable, plus it features an inner lining to prevent lines from showing through. The jumpsuit comes in a pull-on style that makes getting ready so easy, and it features buttons in the front to let more air in or cover up. And to enhance the silhouette and add a touch of elegance, the jumpsuit has a bow tie at the waist that’s adjustable for a custom fit.

Aoysky Button Up Onesie, $36 ($16 Off)

Amazon

You can even get a utility jumpsuit in a comfy and casual style with the Aoysky Button Up Onesie. Made of a cotton and spandex blend, the jumpsuit is perfect for lounging, commuting, or running errands, whether you pair it with slippers, white sneakers, or sandals. It features a button-down silhouette that can be adjusted, plus short baggy sleeves for optimal coverage of the arms during summer. The cozy jumpsuit is machine-washable, has two pockets, and comes in 20 gorgeous colors, including khaki, blue, green, and purple. One five-star shopper called it “so cute and comfy,” adding that they immediately ordered more colors.

Whether you’re planning to run errands, go on vacation, or whip up a charcuterie bar like Winfrey, a utility jumpsuit will keep you comfortable and stylish all summer long. Shop more utility jumpsuits from Amazon, Quince, Banana Republic, Nordstrom, and Free People below.

Bellivera Short Sleeve Jumpsuit, $32 ($12 Off)

Amazon

Quince Cotton Linen Twill Short Sleeve Coverall Jumpsuit, $79 ($89 Off)

Quince

Banana Republic Factory Utility Jumpsuit, $96 ($64 Off)

Banana Republic

Free People Marci Coverall Jumpsuit

Free People

Free People We The Free Jayde Flare Jumpsuit

Free People

Good American Fit for Success Utility Jumpsuit

Nordstrom

