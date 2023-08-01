Oprah Winfrey is dancing the night away!

The talk show host posted an Instagram video Monday of her dancing with Tina Knowles-Lawson and Gayle King at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop in New Jersey.

“I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent," Winfrey, 69, captioned the footage of her dancing beside the stage at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium while Beyoncé sang “Break My Soul."

"That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets,” Winfrey added. “The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes, all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today’s world. You must see it 🪩💃🏽.”



In the video, Beyoncé can be seen wearing a jeweled, hot pink leotard with matching knee-high boots as she strutted down the platform with her backup dancers.

The camera then turned to Winfrey, who clapped her hands and threw them into the air as she sang along to the hit song. The camera then panned to Beyoncé’s mother Knowles-Lawson, 69, who pointed her hands up in unison as she sang along.

King, 68, then turned the camera and continued to sing the lyrics "You won’t break my soul."



Knowles-Lawson — who recently filed for divorce from husband Richard Lawson — also posted a video on her own Instagram Monday, showing the trio dancing along to Beyonce’s song “Cuff It”.

“We partied till the wheels fell off!❤️❤️ #renaissance,” she captioned the image, which also featured jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.

Oprah Winfrey with Beyoncé Knowles and Tina Knowles-Lawson. Rodriguez/BEI/Shutterstock

Earlier in the day, Tina also went out for food with younger daughter Solange Knowles, 37, along with her niece, Angie Beyince, 46, in New York.

“At Lunch with these two beauties @solangeknowles @angiebeyince in NYC," she captioned an Instagram video on Monday.

"We're in a little sidewalk cafe in Paris. Not really, just New York City. And it's not Sex and the City, it's like lunch in the city. We're about to get our grub on. Check with you later,” she added.