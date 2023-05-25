Oprah Winfrey Wore Her Tina Turner-Inspired Wig At ‘All Times' (Even to Bed) to Feel Close to Her

The talk show host once revealed the “ultimate groupie” backstory behind her famous hairpiece that channeled her hero and friend, the late Tina Turner

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Published on May 25, 2023 04:25 PM
Oprah Winfrey, Tina Turner
GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty,  Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty  

Oprah Winfrey was inspired by Tina Turner in many aspects of her life, including by her hairstyles. 

The talk show host, 69, was a passionate fan of the late Queen of Rock ‘n Roll (who died on Wednesday at the age of 83) before forming a close friendship with her.

In a 2011 OWN interview, the media mogul revealed that she created her own Wildest Dreams national tour inspired by Turner’s concerts of the same name. “We went around the country following Tina Turner mainly so that we could go to Tina concerts every night in different cities,” she shared. She dubbed it the "ultimate groupie” story. But it didn't stop there.

Winfrey also had a wig similar to the superstar’s synonymous ‘do. “I had a wig made so that I could be a part and close to Tina in wigdom,” she admitted. 

Winfrey and the faux hair were inseparable. “I wouldn’t take the wig off. I did it for the show, I did it for the next show, I think we did five or six shows around the country," she continued.

Weekends and bedtime were not excluded from the wig’s rotation, with Winfrey adding that she “started wearing it at all times.” 

That was until her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, gave her a bit of a reality check. 

Graham told her, “I don’t know when somebody’s gonna tell you that you are not Tina Turner,” Winfrey recalled, remembering him calling her wig obsession a “problem.”   

“I think you think you’re Tina Turner and you should really be happy being Oprah Winfrey,” he said, per her retelling. 

So that's when Winfrey said goodbye to her collection – but her affinity for the wigs is still going strong.

“Truth of the matter is I still like my Tina wig. If I had right now I’d put it on. I don’t feel like it was such a terrible thing. Could I have a little happiness here,” she said in her defense. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Oprah Winfrey and Tina Turner arrive at the opening night of "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)(Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Winfrey paid tribute to the “Proud Mary” singer following her May 24 death from a “long illness.” As per a statement, Turner died “peacefully” in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. 

An Instagram carousel showed multiple photos of the two stars sharing moments on Winfrey's former talk show. “She was a role model not only for me but for the world. She encouraged a part of me I didn’t know existed,” Winfrey wrote. 

The mogul also commended Turner’s “courage,” adding, “Once she claimed her freedom from years of domestic abuse, her life became a clarion call for triumph.” 

Winfrey concluded by noting that the eight-time Grammy winner helped her become a “better woman, a better human, because her life touched mine.”

