Oprah Winfrey Remembers What Tina Turner Told Her 'When Her Time Came to Leave This Earth': She'd Be 'Excited'

"I am a better woman, a better human, because her life touched mine," Winfrey shared of Tina Turner, who died on Wednesday at age 83

Published on May 24, 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Oprah Winfrey and Tina Turner arrive at the opening night of "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)(Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
Oprah Winfrey is remembering her dear friend Tina Turner.

Following the news of Turner's death on Wednesday, Winfrey, 69, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of her and the music icon spending time together over the years.

"I started out as a fan of Tina Turner, then a full-on groupie, following her from show to show around the country, and then, eventually, we became real friends," she captioned the post. "She is our forever goddess of rock 'n' roll who contained a magnitude of inner strength that grew throughout her life."

She added how Turner was "a role model not only for me but for the world" who "encouraged a part of me I didn't know existed."


The television personality shared how the "What's Love Got to Do with It" singer inspired her to live courageously.

"Once she claimed her freedom from years of domestic abuse, her life became a clarion call for triumph," she explained. "I'm grateful for her courage, for showing us what victory looks like wearing Manolo’s and a leather miniskirt."

She continued: "She once shared with me that when her time came to leave this earth, she would not be afraid, but excited and curious. Because she had learned how to LIVE surrounded by her beloved husband, Erwin, and friends."

Winfrey concluded her heartfelt message by revealing how she had become "a better woman, a better human, because her life touched mine. She was indeed simply the best."

In a second post, Winfrey shared a clip of her and Turner jamming out on stage together singing "The Best" together.

"I had the chance to join Tina onstage during her 'Wildest Dreams' tour and felt a glimpse of her enchanted world," she captioned the video. "I was so nervous that my knees were actually knocking together. Dancing onstage with her in Los Angeles was the most fun I ever remember having stepping out of my box."

She went on to describe how "Tina lived out of the box and encouraged me and every woman to do the same."

Back in 2005, Winfrey recalled her experience watching Turner perform with O, The Oprah Magazine.

"Watching Tina perform is what I call a spiritual experience," she shared at the time. "Each electrifying swing of her miniskirt, every slide of her three-inch Manolos across the stage, sends a message: I am here. I have triumphed. I will not be broken." 

She added: "When I leave a Tina concert, I feel the same way I do after I've seen any great art: I want to be a better human being."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The legendary singer died at age 83 on Wednesday at her home near Zurich in Switzerland after a long illness, her team announced on Wednesday.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," read a post shared on Turner's Instagram. "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

