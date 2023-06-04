Oprah Winfrey Is Making a Case for Oversized Button-Down Shirts, and These Similar Styles Start at $28

Next to floral dresses, Oprah Winfrey is here to remind you that oversized button-down shirts are the flowy summer staple your wardrobe needs.

On May 24, the lifestyle mogul attended the Louis Vuitton Cruise fashion show in Italy, wearing a fashion-forward iteration of the classic button-down. With it nearly entering dress territory, she wore the black-and-white pinstriped garment cinched at the waist with a corded belt over wide-leg pants. She completed the look with pointed toe pumps and a taupe pair of her signature spherical frames.

Getty Images

Although Winfrey’s ensemble is most certainly one to recreate, you don’t have to go so high-fashion to get good use out of an oversized button-down, especially in spring and summer. You can wear one as a more casual, belted dress (sans statement pants!) — a look perfect for weekend brunch or shopping. Throw one in your beach bag and wear it open over your swimsuit for the ultimate effortless, yet sophisticated cover-up. Perhaps the best use for a button-down, though, is as a stand-in for a jacket when it’s just too warm to wear one, but you still want to cozy up with an extra layer.

Oversized Button-Down Shirts Inspired by Oprah Winfrey

As for pattern and color, you can’t have too many options, but a classic pinstripe like Winfrey’s is a great place to start. We don’t know exactly the brand she wore, but you can grab this comparable one on Amazon for $31. The shirt features a high-low hem for versatile wear, quarter-length rolled sleeves, and it can easily be dressed up or down. One reviewer said it’s “the perfect length.”

Amazon

Buy It! Hotouch Boyfriend Button Down Blouse, $30.99; amazon.com

A solid white button-down is another timeless option, which is suitable for everything from work to your Risky Business Halloween costume. At $36, this Amazon pick is less expensive than most styles you’d nab from the men’s section, it’s made of lightweight cotton, and best of all, it has pockets! If you’re not into white, it’s also offered in 11 other colors, including pink, beige, and light green.

Amazon

Buy It! Fshaoes Oversized Button Down, $35.99; amazon.com

Reviewers especially love the high quality linen-cotton blend of this J.Crew beach shirt, which comes in a nautical navy striped pattern fit for any vacation. The material makes it ultra breezy, and it’s available in sizes up to 3XL. “It’s classic, very beautiful and well made,” a happy shopper wrote.

J.Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Linen-Cotton Beach Shirt, $98; jcrew.com

Once you have an oversized button-down in your closet, you won’t want to get dressed without one. So keep scrolling to shop shirts that suit every summer occasion.

Banana Republic

Buy It! Banana Republic The Oversized Shirt in Navy Stripe, $49.99 (orig. $90); bananarepublic.gap.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cupshe Long Sleeve Button Down V-Neck Striped Blouse, $27.99; amazon.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt in Springy Stripe, $88; madewell.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Denim Oversized Shirtdress in Tile White, $89.99 (orig. $138); madwell.com

