Oprah Winfrey Makes Donations and Helps Residents amid 'Overwhelming' Hawaii Wildfires

The talk show host — who is a part-time resident of Maui — handed out supplies, including shampoo and pillows, to residents at an evacuation center

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 08:37AM EDT
Oprah Winfreyarrives at the Premiere Of Apple TV + "Sidney" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Oprah Winfrey is lending a helping hand to those affected by the Hawaii wildfires

On Thursday, the former talk show host, 69, was filmed handing out supplies at the War Memorial Stadium in Maui, which has been turned into an evacuation center amid the devastating wildfires on the island. 

“It’s a little overwhelming, you know,” Winfrey told the BBC at the stadium, before taking a long pause, appearing to be lost for words. “But I’m really so pleased to have so many people, you know, supporting, and people are just bringing what they can and doing what they can.”

The philanthropist, who is a part-time resident of Maui, continued, “So I came earlier, just to see what people needed, and then went shopping because often you make donations of clothes or whatever, and it's not really what people need. So I actually went to Walmart and Costco and got pillows, shampoo, diapers, sheets, pillowcases.”

Winfrey was filmed unpacking pillows and placing them on residents’ makeshift beds in the evacuation center. She also posed with a number of residents for a picture that was shared on social media

Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, Maui, USA: Maui wildfire out of control in Lahaina. Draught and high winds from Hurricane Dora causing fires across Hawaii and prompted evacuations across the state. 'Heroic efforts by first responders have prevented many casualties from occurring, but some loss of life is expected,' said Hawaii Governor Green today
Maui wildfire.

County Of Maui/ZUMA Press Wire

According to local media outlet Hawaii News Now, Winfrey has been on Maui part-time for over 15 years and owns more than 2,000 acres on the island.

Maui County issued an update on Thursday, indicating that the death toll from the fires has risen to 55 people. Earlier in the day, the county also shared that 80 percent of a fire in Lahaina had been contained, while 70 percent of a fire in Pulehu, near the center of the island, was reported to be contained, with firefighters working to secure the perimeter. A fire in Upcountry Maui was still awaiting assessment.

Winfrey's helping hand to the Aloha State came as Hawaii native Jason Momoa has also been showing his support for residents as the fires continue to burn.

The actor, 44, wrote on Instagram Wednesday, “We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana [family] on Maui who have been impacted by the recent wildfires,” alongside a series of clips and photos of the devastation on the island. 

In his post, Momoa also reshared a message from the nonprofit ‘Āina Momona, which is raising money for the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund to support residents.

The Aquaman star, who is a Honolulu native, also urged people to stay safe in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My heart goes out to all those affected by the devastating fires across the Island of Maui. In times like these, we come together as an 'Ohana, a family, to kāko'o and kōkua one another," he said in the statement. "The destruction caused by these fires is heartbreaking, but our community's resilience and strength will shine through."

The statement continued, "I urge everyone to stay safe and heed the advice of local authorities. Let us all do our part to prevent the further spread of the fires and support those on the front lines, working tirelessly to protect our homes and natural treasures."

Related Articles
Jason Momoa attends Apple TV+ Original Series "See" Season 3 Los Angeles Premiere held at DGA Theater Complex on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California; The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii
Hawaii Native Jason Momoa Says He's 'Devastated and Heartbroken' by Wildfires
A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years.
Everything to Know About the 2023 Hawaii Wildfires, Including Ways to Help the Victims
Dogs in cages in an animal shelter
How to Help Pets and Rescue Animals Affected by the Hawaii Wildfires
Members of a Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources wildland firefighting crew on Maui battle a fire in Kula, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
People Jump Into Ocean to Escape Flames as Raging Wildfires Burn in Hawaii: 'It’s Apocalyptic'
A United Airlines plane in flight
Airlines Send Empty Planes to Hawaii, Add Flights to Evacuate Thousands of Tourists Amid Wildfires
An arial view of buildings damaged in Lahaina, Hawaii as a result of a large wildfire which has killed 6 people and forced thousands of evacuations on the island of Maui in Hawaii, USA, 09 August 2023.
Maui Death Toll Rises to at Least 36 as Wildfires Continue to Burn: 'There's Nothing Left,' Says Resident
This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii
Wildfires in Hawaii Leave At Least 6 Dead, Says Mayor
'Devastated' Hawaii Woman Races Against Time to Survive Wildfire: 'I Didn't Want to Leave'
'Devastated' Hawaii Woman Races Against Time to Survive Wildfire: 'I Didn't Want to Leave'
25 July 2023, Greece, Gennadi: At noon, a new forest fire broke out near the village of Gennadi, in the evening the flames reach a first settlement, several houses are destroyed
Over 40 Dead as 'Devastating' Mediterranean Wildfires Hit 9 Countries Across Europe and North Africa
A firefighting plane flies above wildfires in Shellburne County, Nova Scotia, Canada, on May 31, 2023
All About the 2023 Central Canada Wildfires Affecting Parts of the United States
Wildfires in eastern Canada blows haze over New York City
Why Is the Sun Red? All About the Air Quality Index and What It Means for Your Health
New York Yankees
Canada Wildfires Result in Major League Sporting Event Cancellations Due to Poor Air Quality
The sun is shrouded as it rises in a smokey sky behind the Empire State Building and One Vanderbilt in New York City on June 8, 2023, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey
Air Pollution During Wildfire Season: Should You Wear a Mask? Here's What to Know
Tre Evans-Dumaran, Maui Firefighter Dies After Being Sweeten Into Storm Drain and Carried Out to Sea
Hawaii Firefighter, 24, Dies from Injuries After Being Pulled into Storm Drain and Carried Out to Sea
Snow in Colorado
Snow Falls in Colorado, Helping Put Out Massive Blazes That Are Burning Through the State
Cameron Peak Fire grows to largest in Colorado state history
Thousands Forced to Evacuate in Colorado as One Wildfire Becomes Largest in State History