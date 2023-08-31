Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson Launch Fund - with $10 Million to Start - for Those Affected by Maui Fires

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson are giving back in a huge way to those affected by the Maui wildfires.

On Thursday, the duo announced the launch of the People's Fund of Maui — with an initial $10 million donation from Winfrey, 69, and Johnson, 51.

According to a release, the fund will "distribute cash directly to those who were displaced and affected by the fire," and "all net proceeds" from donations "will go to those directly impacted in Maui."

“I have been meeting with people throughout the community that were impacted by the fires over the last few weeks, asking what they most needed and how I could be of service,” Winfrey said in the release. “The main thing I’ve been hearing is their concern about how to move forward under the immense financial burden."

"The community has come together in so many wonderful ways, and my intention is to support those impacted as they determine what rebuilding looks like for them," she added.

Johnson said in the release, "As people around the world watched the catastrophic loss and devastation caused by the Maui wildfires, they also witnessed the great spirit and resilience of our Polynesian culture and the tremendous strength of the people of Maui. Even in the most difficult of times, the people of Maui come together, and we rise — that’s what makes us stronger."



The Black Adam actor explained that he and Winfrey are "beyond grateful to be working alongside esteemed community leaders of Maui to launch the People's Fund of Maui, adding, "These leaders are offering their guidance to ensure our fund can put money directly in the hands of those individuals most affected."

"To all who have already offered your help, thank you for your support and for those wanting to help now, your prayers and resources are a welcome assistance for those displaced within the Maui community," he said. "I also want to offer my profound gratitude to all the first responders, local organizations and every individual who has worked tirelessly on the ground responding to this crisis.”

In a joint video post on Johnson and Winfrey's Instagram accounts, they also spoke out about why they started the fund, and how to help.

"Every adult resident who lives in the affected area and was displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula is eligible to receive $1200 per month to help them through this period of recovery," the caption read, in part. "All you have to do is go to PeoplesFundofMaui.org to apply."

The pair also shouted out Dolly Parton's philanthropic history as an inspiration for the initiative, with Winfrey saying, "I read this article that Dolly Parton had given money in her community and I said, 'I think this is the answer.' "

People's Fund of Maui logo. People's Fund of Maui

The death toll for the Maui fire currently stands at 115, though up to 1,100 people are still unaccounted for, according to the Associated Press. On Aug. 24, officials released a list of names of 388 people who are still unaccounted for.

Maui County recently announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc, who, according to its website, "serves 95 percent of Hawaii’s 1.4 million residents on the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Lanai and Molokai." Included in the lawsuit are also Maui Electric Company, Limited, Hawaiʻi Electric Light Company, Inc., and Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE of the county's complaint, it is alleged that the defendants "inexcusably kept their power lines energized during the forecasted high-fire danger conditions."

"They own, design, construct, operate, maintain, and repair powerlines and other equipment to transmit electricity to residents, businesses, schools, and industries in the State of Hawai‘i, including in and around the ignition points for the Maui Fires," the lawsuit states.



Devastation of Maui wildfires. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

In the lawsuit, the county of Maui alleges that the "defendants’ inactions caused loss of life, severe injuries, complete destruction of homes and businesses, displacement of thousands of people, and damage to many of Hawai‘i’s historic and cultural sites."

"Maui County stands alongside the people and communities of Lāhainā and Kula to recover public resource damages and rebuild after these devastating utility-caused fires," the county added in its announcement of the lawsuit on Aug. 24.

In an update shared across the company's social-media platforms and website, Hawaiian Electric Company shared that they would be conducting aerial line inspections of transmission lines in West Maui, South Maui and the Upcountry area, weather permitting.

"These inspections, conducted via helicopter, will help provide updated views of the island’s transmission lines and other electrical infrastructure in the above-named areas. In some areas, the aircraft may be required to fly low and slow, which may cause temporary noise disturbances," the update read.

Hawaiian Electric Company has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.