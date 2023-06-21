Oprah Winfrey is exploring the difference between curing and healing in a new six-part series for her Super Soul podcast.

In the series, which premieres June 21, the media mogul, 68, sits down with bestselling author Dr. Abraham Verghese about his novel The Covenant of Water, which is the latest addition to her book club.

The Covenant of Water is a South Indian novel that follows three generations of a family from 1900 to 1977 seeking answers to several mysteries, touching on themes of medical ingenuity and more.

Winfrey calls Verghese — a physician and professor of the theory and practice of medicine at Stanford Medical School — “a doctor who deeply cares about his patients. They're real people to him, not just illnesses that need to be fixed.

"And he understands that even when a disease cannot be cured, the person with the disease can be healed," Winfrey tells PEOPLE. "I think that is just the most powerful thing in the world.”

Verghese, who works in the field of infectious diseases, tells PEOPLE that he came to understand and preach this concept years ago while doing home visits for patients living with HIV.

“Watching them decline, I began to see that even when you could not cure, you could heal,” he says. “And by that I mean even when you could not cure, it didn't mean you stepped away from the patient. It meant that you did everything you could to help them come to terms with the illness, to make them feel that they were not being abandoned.”

Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Abraham Verghese on the Super Soul podcast.

Verghese, 68, believes that for hospitalized patients, sometimes modern technology — although advanced and vital in healthcare — can present a “cold, unhealing front” when what can be beneficial for a patient is empathy and human connection.

“Sometimes what the patient needs is some sense of a human being saying, ‘I care, I'm so sorry, and I'll be with you on this journey,’ ” he says.

The author adds that there’s tremendous value in medical personnel expressing care and being present with a patient on their recovery journey.

“The analogy I shared with Oprah, and I often tell my students is: If you go home and find that your apartment door is open, even though you locked it, and the door is in splinters and everything you value is gone, you will be suffering two kinds of losses,” Verghese explains. “One will be a physical loss of all these valuable things to you. But secondly, there will be a sort of spiritual violation of your soul that's just taken place because someone entered your sacred space and disturbed your sanctity.”

He continues, “And if the police then come by an hour later and say, ‘We caught that person who did this, here's all your stuff back.’ At that moment, you will be cured — you got all your physical stuff back — but you will not be healed. Your sense of violation will be so strong that you might move from that apartment because you just can't live with the idea of someone having been in there. And I think all diseases have that nature. If you have a broken finger, at one level it's a broken phalanx and it's displaced, or not displaced. At another level because we're human, it's always, ‘Why me? Why now?’ We have that sort of woundedness of the soul.

“I think modern medicine has gotten very good about curing when it can, but I think we've kind of leapfrogged over the healing part,” he adds.

Winfrey says The Covenant of Water podcast discussion, along with the book that inspired it, opens listeners to “a greater perception of life.”

“This concept appeals to doctors and non-doctors. But also, so many people are yearning for having that kind of medical care, having that kind of doctor in your life that comes from first being seen and touched,” she says. “That's its own validation.”

Winfrey adds, “This idea of seeing the patient as a real person and not just as a bunch of stats or information on a computer screen, and validating them in their illness, is what everybody's looking for. Everybody's looking for a doctor like that.”

Oprah Winfrey’s six-part Super Soul Covenant of Water podcast series with Dr. Abraham Verghese premieres June 21 on YouTube and Spotify with new episodes every Wednesday through July 26.