Oprah Has So Many ‘Favorites’ from This Brand, and Its Bamboo Pajamas Live Up to the Hype

Sleep tight, don’t let the bedbugs bite!

The second half of that statement is understandable. But the first? I, for one, would rather not sleep at all than lie down in a pair of constricting and claustrophobic clothing. For this reason, I’ve never been a big pajamas girl. I’ve always preferred large T-shirts or loose tank tops paired with baggy shorts. But after Cozy Earth sent me the Bamboo Pajamas to try out, I’m slowly changing my ways.

I should have known I’d be obsessed: The brand previously sent me its joggers and pullover to try — which my mom later wanted — and they’ve since become my favorite to wear. Cozy Earth has also been on Oprah’s Favorite Things List for the past five years in a row, with my exact pajamas being featured in 2019. So it was safe to say, the odds truly were in my favor. (And it looks like they're in yours, too: Cozy Earth is offering up to 35 percent off sitewide with the code LABORDAY.)

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Gray

Cozy Earth

While I’ve only slept in them a few times, I can attest that they’re the most comfortable pieces of clothing I’ve ever put on. It’s like the brand found a way to take smooth butter, slinky silk, and fluffy clouds, and mush it all up together in the coziest way.

The stretch-knit material feels soft on my skin, and the elastic waist never once felt too snug for bedtime. They’re also designed to be cooler than regular cotton, so you won’t wake up drenched in sweat. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever slept in both a long-sleeve shirt and long-sleeve pants, and when I did, I was still plenty comfortable under the covers and they didn’t ball up.

The bamboo-based viscose material ​​is loose, so they moved a bit here and there, but not to the point where it was bothersome. I’ve also washed them a few times and the softness hasn’t been affected.

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Black

Cozy Earth

When I’m not sleeping in them at night, I love to lounge in the pajamas after a long, hot shower for an extra dose of pampering. It makes my nighttime routine that much more enjoyable and really gets me into that cozy, ready-for-bed mindset.

Alyssa Grabinski

Though not many people see my pajamas, anyone who has seen them has praised them with a compliment — probably because of the pretty piping detail. When my friend first saw them, she exclaimed, “Those are so cute! Where’d you get them?” Point being, they look way nicer than my extremely oversized T-shirts.

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Olive

Cozy Earth

The sets are available in sizes XS to 3X, and they’re “generously sized for relaxed luxury,” per the brand. I have them in gray, but they also come in black, navy, and a few pretty prints. You can also customize your set to mix and match the sleeve length, pant length, and colors.

Keep scrolling to shop more Cozy Earth pajamas now.

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Mini Dot

Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Navy

Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Short Sleeve Polo in Blush

Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Serenity Silk Classic Pajama Shorts in Merlot

Cozy Earth

