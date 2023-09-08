Oprah's Co-Author Arthur C. Brooks Says They Share the Same Goal: 'Lift People Up and Bring Them Together' (Exclusive)

"This is the way that Oprah and I have seen our own lives and that was the message that we're trying to bring to other people," Brooks tells PEOPLE of their new book, 'Build the Life You Want,' which details the science behind happiness

By Kate Tuttle
Published on September 8, 2023 05:29PM EDT
Oprah Winfrey on Finding the Secret to Happiness
Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey. Photo:

Candice Gayl

When Arthur C. Brooks, a professor who studies happiness, heard that Oprah Winfrey was trying to reach him, he says his first response was, "Yeah, and I'm Batman."

But it turned out to be true: Winfrey had become a fan of Brooks' column in The Atlantic, and then she read his 2022 book, From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life. Now, she hoped the two of them could collaborate.

The pair's first joint venture was when Brooks appeared on Winfrey's Super Soul podcast in April 2022. But they weren't done yet.

After finally meeting in person, Brooks says they realized they needed to write a book together.

"We understood each other in terms of values and what we're trying to do, and she's awesome as a person," he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She's interesting and she's super smart. And so then we started cooking up this thing, this idea of the book."

Book cover for "Build the Life You Want" by Arthur Brooks (introduction by Oprah Winfrey)
'Build the Life You Want' by Oprah Winfrey and Arthur C. Brooks.

courtesy of PRH

That book, Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier, comes out on Sept. 12.

In it, Brooks — who left his job as a CEO of a think tank to study happiness — and Winfrey write about how people can improve their own lives by first getting to know and manage their emotions, and then by "working on the pillars of what a strong happy life is built on," which Brooks says consists of family, friends, work and faith.

"It was really a very positive experience because this is the way that Oprah and I have seen our own lives and that was the message that we're trying to bring to other people," he adds.

As for his own work, Brooks cites the influence of philosophers: "The philosophers are the ones who ask the interesting questions, the theologians, everybody from the Buddha to Schopenhauer. Those are the ones asking the interesting questions about life and happiness."

Then, he says, he thinks about the work of neuroscientists: "Okay, if we're going to understand this, if we're talking about these happiness questions, then how is it going to actually work? You go to neuroscience for the mechanism of action. When the brain is processing these types of questions, what's actually happening?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Finally, he turns to psychology and the other social sciences to find evidence that people are happier when they follow the kind of guidance he and Oprah lay out in the book.

In the end, Brooks says, "It's a lot of ancient teachings, a lot of common sense, a lot of what grandma would say."

Oprah Winfrey on Finding the Secret to Happiness
Arthur C. Brooks.

Rahil Ahad/Legatum Institute

When asked if there's any one thing that anyone can do to become happier, he boils it down to a simple answer: love.

"Love more. Don't push love away. That's it. Don't wait for love. Go love. Go love more. Go say, I love you. Go act like I love you. If you're religious, say it to God too. And then when love comes your way, don't push it away. Happiness is love. Full stop," he says. "You can see why Oprah and I understand each other!"

After working together on the book, Brooks says, he's come to see Winfrey as a friend but also something else. "I want to be more Oprah, quite frankly," he says. "She, for me has been an extremely positive role model."

When he's facing a difficult situation, he says, it makes senses to "offer things up in prayer and then you say to yourself, 'Well, what Oprah do: WWOD?'"

For more on Oprah Winfrey and Arthur C. Brook's new book, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here

Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier is available everywhere books are sold on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Related Articles
Stephen King Says His Wife âThreatened to Divorceâ Him for Playing Mambo No. 5 Too Often
Stephen King Jokes That His Wife Tabitha 'Threatened to Divorce' Him for Playing 'Mambo No. 5' Too Often
Cole Tucker Vanessa Hudgens Margarita Dinner Hollywood 10 08 22
Vanessa Hudgens Says Planning Wedding to Cole Tucker Is 'Nuts': 'Dresses Are So Expensive' (Exclusive)
Kenny Armando 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Kenny Says It’s Not 'Off the Wall' for Armando to Want to Expand Family Despite Age Gap (Exclusive)
Debbie Allen
Legendary Performer Debbie Allen on Her Mission to Prevent Blindness: 'This is Personal for Me' (Exclusive)
Glossier Book by Marisa Metzler
Glossier Secrets: What Went Wrong (and Right) Inside the $1 Billion Beauty Brand (Exclusive)
McConaughey-Levi
Matthew McConaughey on Letting Son Levi, 15, Join Social Media: 'He's Mature Enough to Tell His Own Story'
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
How Kate Middleton and Prince William Honor Queen Elizabeth: 'Something They Think About Every Day' (Exclusive)
HRH Prince Harry, Laughs next to HM Queen Elizabeth II as they look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 13, 2009 in London,
Queen Elizabeth's Special Yet Stern Relationship with Prince Harry: He Had 'His Own Rapport' with Grandmother
Arthur Brooks and Oprah
Oprah Winfrey on Finding the Secret to Happiness: 'I Have a Big Life, But the Simplest Things Bring Me the Greatest Joy' (Exclusive)
The Best Books to Read in September 2023
PEOPLE's Best Books to Read in September 2023
Jill and Derrick Dillard photographed at their home in Siloam Springs, AR, on August 21, 2023.
Jill Duggar Dillard Says She's Still Angry at Brother Josh Duggar: 'Anger Can Be a Good Thing' (Exclusive)
matthew-McConaughey-tout
Matthew McConaughey Says His First Children’s Book 'Just Because' Came to Him as a 'Ditty in a Dream'
Jill and Derrick Dillard photographed at their home in Siloam Springs, AR, on August 21, 2023.
Jill Duggar Dillard Says Her Reality Shows Nearly Tore Her Marriage Apart: 'Another Wake-Up Call' (Exclusive)
Britain's King Charles III (L) walks with his son Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they arrive at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Is There Hope for King Charles and Prince Harry to Reconcile? 'They Had a Great Relationship,' Says Source
Jill and Derrick Dillard photographed at their home in Siloam Springs, AR, on August 21, 2023.
Jill Duggar Dillard Says She Only Made $175K for Nearly 10 Years of Filming 2 Hit Reality Shows (Exclusive)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (L-R) Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales on Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Ready and Willing to Do the Job' One Year After Queen's Death (Exclusive)