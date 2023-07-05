Oprah Winfrey Shares Video of Her 2-Mile Hike After ESSENCE Fest: 'Walkin' Off Some of That Gumbo'

The media mogul, 68, documented her lengthy hike in New Orleans on Instagram after attending the ESSENCE Festival of Culture

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 02:59PM EDT
Oprah Hikes 2 Miles During NOLA Essence Fest: 'Walkin' Off Some of That Gumbo
Oprah Winfrey on a hike. Photo:

Oprah/Instagram

Oprah Winfrey is back on another hike, this time in New Orleans.

On Monday, the media mogul, 68, posted a video on Instagram while going for a hike with two friends after attending the ESSENCE Festival of Culture over the weekend.

“Love y’all @essencefest, but y’all can keep your heat! Back to walkin’ off some of that gumbo 🚶🏾‍♀️🚶🏾‍♀️🚶🏾‍♀️💨💨💨💨,” she captioned the post.

In the clip, Winfrey showed off the view before using her two trekking poles to make her way up the hill.

“The goal is to get up there today,” she began, showing off the hill in front of her. “That’s about two miles straight up from where we are now.”

After making it to the top, the star reflected on how the hike can be easily compared to anyone’s life journey.

“This is the thing about making it to the top. It’s harder than you think because there are all these valleys and hills in between,” she explained. “It’s a great metaphor because you think it’s a straight shot to the mountain. You look and think, ‘Oh I can make it there.’ And then there are so many curves, twists and turns, dips, valleys, rocks and hills, and so is life.”

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Reflects on 'the Most Powerful Thing in the World' in New 'Covenant of Water' Podcast (Exclusive)

Winfrey discussed her love for hiking back in October 2022 when she revealed that she recovered from double knee surgeries the year prior.

She shared the health update during her "The Life You Want" class, which was focused on gratitude. Winfrey noted that she especially related to one guest who said she was grateful for every organ and every limb.

"I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November," she recalled. "When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn't lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again — that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body."

"As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking. Everyday, I tried to hike more and do more," Winfrey added at the time. "My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me."

