Oprah, Cameron Diaz, and I All Swear By the Always Pan for Easy Everyday Cooking

The viral Our Place pan can replace 10 pieces of cookware

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

Published on August 15, 2023 07:00PM EDT

The A-List: Our Place Pan Review
Photo:

Getty Images / People / Madison Woiten

Welcome to The A-List, where we review the products your favorite celebrities wear and use that we actually really love, too.

I consider myself an amateur chef. I’m not especially skilled, but pretty brave about trying new recipes. Throughout all my kitchen successes and failures over the past year, one piece of cookware (that actually acts as 10) has been essential: the Our Place Always Pan.

You’ve probably seen the brand’s aesthetically-pleasing cookware on your TikTok feed or Selena Gomez’s Instagram. And yes, my pan, which the brand sent me in a soft beige color, looks just as chic on my stovetop (enough to leave it there permanently) — but its sleek appearance is the least impressive thing about the Our Place Pan.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place

Designed to braise, sear, sautée, steam, fry, boil, bake, and more, this pan lives up to its “do-it-all” tagline. It even comes with a steamer basket and a wooden spatula that rests on the handle to avoid counter drippings. Every day, I use the Our Place pan to either fry eggs for breakfast, poach chicken breasts for lunch, or sautée veggies for dinner — and some days I do all three.

The A-List: Our Place Pan Review Split Embed

People / Claire Harmeyer

Since I live in a small New York City apartment, I don’t have storage for a variety of bulky pans, so the versatility of the Our Place Pan is a game changer. It’s no wonder why Oprah Winfrey deemed the pan a “kitchen magician” and Cameron Diaz called it “a huge part” of her kitchen, claiming she uses it “every single day.”

The Our Place Pan has a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating that allows perfect pancakes to slide onto my plate and makes cleanup a total breeze. When I have time to whip up an elaborate brunch, I use it for shakshuka, and just last week, I threw homemade meatballs and butter inside and broiled them in the oven — where the Our Place Pan is now safe.

The A-List: Our Place Pan Review Embed

People / Claire Harmeyer

I have the neutral “steam” color, but the pan is currently available in 10 pretty shades, many of which are bright and cheery and will liven up your kitchen. I can’t imagine going a day without using my Our Place Always Pan (or the brand’s Midi Bowls!), and once you get one yourself, I guarantee you’ll feel the same way.

Below, shop more iterations of the Our Place Always Pan that’s a staple in Oprah’s, Cameron Diaz’s, and my kitchen.

Mini Our Place Always Pan 2.0 

Our Place Mini Always Pan 2.0

Our Place

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan

Our Place

