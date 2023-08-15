Oprah, Cameron Diaz, and I All Swear By the Always Pan for Easy Everyday Cooking

Welcome to The A-List, where we review the products your favorite celebrities wear and use that we actually really love, too.

I consider myself an amateur chef. I’m not especially skilled, but pretty brave about trying new recipes. Throughout all my kitchen successes and failures over the past year, one piece of cookware (that actually acts as 10) has been essential: the Our Place Always Pan.

You’ve probably seen the brand’s aesthetically-pleasing cookware on your TikTok feed or Selena Gomez’s Instagram. And yes, my pan, which the brand sent me in a soft beige color, looks just as chic on my stovetop (enough to leave it there permanently) — but its sleek appearance is the least impressive thing about the Our Place Pan.

Designed to braise, sear, sautée, steam, fry, boil, bake, and more, this pan lives up to its “do-it-all” tagline. It even comes with a steamer basket and a wooden spatula that rests on the handle to avoid counter drippings. Every day, I use the Our Place pan to either fry eggs for breakfast, poach chicken breasts for lunch, or sautée veggies for dinner — and some days I do all three.

People / Claire Harmeyer

Since I live in a small New York City apartment, I don’t have storage for a variety of bulky pans, so the versatility of the Our Place Pan is a game changer. It’s no wonder why Oprah Winfrey deemed the pan a “kitchen magician” and Cameron Diaz called it “a huge part” of her kitchen, claiming she uses it “every single day.”

The Our Place Pan has a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating that allows perfect pancakes to slide onto my plate and makes cleanup a total breeze. When I have time to whip up an elaborate brunch, I use it for shakshuka, and just last week, I threw homemade meatballs and butter inside and broiled them in the oven — where the Our Place Pan is now safe.

People / Claire Harmeyer

I have the neutral “steam” color, but the pan is currently available in 10 pretty shades, many of which are bright and cheery and will liven up your kitchen. I can’t imagine going a day without using my Our Place Always Pan (or the brand’s Midi Bowls!), and once you get one yourself, I guarantee you’ll feel the same way.

Below, shop more iterations of the Our Place Always Pan that’s a staple in Oprah’s, Cameron Diaz’s, and my kitchen.

Claire Harmeyer is a senior commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who's covered fashion, beauty, and celebrity style for over three years. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

