So Many of Oprah’s Favorite Things Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day, and the Best Deals Are Up to 66% Off

Amazon is overflowing with must-have deals for Prime Day. If you don’t want to sift through the millions of markdowns, we’ve found a lineup of gems that have all earned a stamp of approval from Oprah Winfrey.

Right now, shoppers can save up to 66 percent on brands and products that have been featured in Oprah’s annual Favorite Things list. From cozy slippers to luxe bedding, these deals on home, fashion, and lifestyle goodies are downright steals, since prices start at $18. Keep reading to see what’s in store, then head over to checkout because Prime Day ends tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12, and prices and inventory aren’t guaranteed to last.

Best Prime Day Deals On Oprah-Approved Products:

Cozy Earth Bamboo Queen Sheets Set, $270

In the home department, you’ll find tons of useful goodies. Hot sleepers can rejoice with the 20 percent discount on this cooling sheet set from Cozy Earth, which is made from a super soft and breathable bamboo blend. One reviewer raved, “The sheets are smooth and jersey-like but better. I can turn over easily without feeling overheated.”

The sheets are available in twin through California king sizes (including split king) and five colors. By the way, this Cozy Earth pajama set that’s made from the same buttery material is also on sale for 35 percent off.

Nori Press Iron and Steamer, $96 (Save $24)

You can also score home goods, like a nonstick cookware set from GreenPan, on sale. This super handy Nori iron and steamer is also marked down for Prime Day. Its compact design uses two hot plates to smooth the front and back of fabric simultaneously, saving you time and eliminating the need for an ironing board. Plus, it can easily tuck inside of suitcases and handbags to take on the go.

Vionic Agile Chance Walking Sneaker, $55 (Save $65)

Several Oprah-loved fashion brands are majorly marked down, too. The steepest discount we found is on this comfy jumpsuit from Rivet Utility, which is 66 percent off. And don’t miss the Prime Day deals on this pair of plush slippers, which are now $23, and this adorable crossbody bag that’s under $40. On your way out, snap up these Vionic sneakers that are up to 53 percent off; one reviewer raved, “I have arthritis in both feet and the arch support is perfect.”

Keep reading to see some more Oprah-approved products that you can snag on sale for Prime Day, or head over to Amazon’s deals hub to check out the full selection of discounts.

Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Case, $16

Rivet Utility Maven French Terry Jumpsuit, $100 (Save $195)

Dearfoam Jessica Faux Fur Slipper, $27 (Save $9)

GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Cookware Set, $300

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pajama Set, $96 (Save $52)

Mali + Lili Josie Triple Zip Crossbody Bag, $35 (Save $13)

Poppy & Pout Natural Lip Tints, $70 (Save $20)

Tovala Smart Oven Pro, $216

