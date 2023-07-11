Shopping Prime Day So Many of Oprah’s Favorite Things Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day, and the Best Deals Are Up to 66% Off Prices start at $27 on homeware, cookware, fashion, and more By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 07:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Getty Images / Amazon Amazon is overflowing with must-have deals for Prime Day. If you don’t want to sift through the millions of markdowns, we’ve found a lineup of gems that have all earned a stamp of approval from Oprah Winfrey. Right now, shoppers can save up to 66 percent on brands and products that have been featured in Oprah’s annual Favorite Things list. From cozy slippers to luxe bedding, these deals on home, fashion, and lifestyle goodies are downright steals, since prices start at $18. Keep reading to see what’s in store, then head over to checkout because Prime Day ends tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12, and prices and inventory aren’t guaranteed to last. Best Prime Day Deals On Oprah-Approved Products: Reader-Loved: Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Case, $15.99 (orig. $25) Best Deal: Rivet Utility Maven French Terry Jumpsuit, $100 (orig. $295) Under $25: Dearfoam Jessica Faux Fur Slipper, $22.95 (orig. $36) Cozy Earth Bamboo Queen Sheets Set, $270 (orig. $369) Nori Press Iron and Steamer, $96 (orig. $120) GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set, $300 (orig. $399.99) Cozy Earth Bamboo Pajama Set, $96 with coupon (orig. $148) Mali + Lili Josie Triple Zip Crossbody Bag, $35.20 (orig. $48) Poppy & Pout Natural Lip Tints Set, $69.95 (orig. $89.95) Vionic Agile Chance Walking Sneaker, $55.94 (orig. $119.95) Tovala Smart Oven Pro, $215.99 (orig. $299.99) The 95 Best Prime Day Deals That Are Just for Amazon Prime Members Cozy Earth Bamboo Queen Sheets Set, $270 Amazon Buy on Amazon $369 $270 In the home department, you’ll find tons of useful goodies. Hot sleepers can rejoice with the 20 percent discount on this cooling sheet set from Cozy Earth, which is made from a super soft and breathable bamboo blend. One reviewer raved, “The sheets are smooth and jersey-like but better. I can turn over easily without feeling overheated.” The sheets are available in twin through California king sizes (including split king) and five colors. By the way, this Cozy Earth pajama set that’s made from the same buttery material is also on sale for 35 percent off. Nori Press Iron and Steamer, $96 (Save $24) Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $96 You can also score home goods, like a nonstick cookware set from GreenPan, on sale. This super handy Nori iron and steamer is also marked down for Prime Day. Its compact design uses two hot plates to smooth the front and back of fabric simultaneously, saving you time and eliminating the need for an ironing board. Plus, it can easily tuck inside of suitcases and handbags to take on the go. Dyson Vacuums, Fans, and Air Purifiers Are on Super Sale for Amazon Prime Day Vionic Agile Chance Walking Sneaker, $55 (Save $65) Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $55 Several Oprah-loved fashion brands are majorly marked down, too. The steepest discount we found is on this comfy jumpsuit from Rivet Utility, which is 66 percent off. And don’t miss the Prime Day deals on this pair of plush slippers, which are now $23, and this adorable crossbody bag that’s under $40. On your way out, snap up these Vionic sneakers that are up to 53 percent off; one reviewer raved, “I have arthritis in both feet and the arch support is perfect.” Keep reading to see some more Oprah-approved products that you can snag on sale for Prime Day, or head over to Amazon’s deals hub to check out the full selection of discounts. Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Case, $16 Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $16 Rivet Utility Maven French Terry Jumpsuit, $100 (Save $195) Amazon Buy on Amazon $295 $100 Dearfoam Jessica Faux Fur Slipper, $27 (Save $9) Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $23 GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Cookware Set, $300 Amazon Buy on Amazon $400 $300 Cozy Earth Bamboo Pajama Set, $96 (Save $52) Amazon Buy on Amazon $148 $96 Mali + Lili Josie Triple Zip Crossbody Bag, $35 (Save $13) Amazon Buy on Amazon $48 $35 Poppy & Pout Natural Lip Tints, $70 (Save $20) Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $70 Tovala Smart Oven Pro, $216 Amazon Buy on Amazon $300 $216 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Target, Walmart, Macy’s, and So Many Other Stores Are Having Sales Right Now, Too The 95 Best Prime Day Deals That Are Just for Amazon Prime Members Prime Day 2023 Live: The 35 Best Deals to Shop Now