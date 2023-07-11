So Many of Oprah’s Favorite Things Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day, and the Best Deals Are Up to 66% Off

Prices start at $27 on homeware, cookware, fashion, and more

By
Clara McMahon
Published on July 11, 2023 07:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Oprah-Loved Products Tout
Photo:

People / Getty Images / Amazon

Amazon is overflowing with must-have deals for Prime Day. If you don’t want to sift through the millions of markdowns, we’ve found a lineup of gems that have all earned a stamp of approval from Oprah Winfrey.

Right now, shoppers can save up to 66 percent on brands and products that have been featured in Oprah’s annual Favorite Things list. From cozy slippers to luxe bedding, these deals on home, fashion, and lifestyle goodies are downright steals, since prices start at $18. Keep reading to see what’s in store, then head over to checkout because Prime Day ends tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12, and prices and inventory aren’t guaranteed to last. 

Best Prime Day Deals On Oprah-Approved Products:

Cozy Earth Bamboo Queen Sheets Set, $270  

Amazon Prime Day Cozy Earth Charcoal Queen Sheet Set

Amazon

In the home department, you’ll find tons of useful goodies. Hot sleepers can rejoice with the 20 percent discount on this cooling sheet set from Cozy Earth, which is made from a super soft and breathable bamboo blend. One reviewer raved, “The sheets are smooth and jersey-like but better. I can turn over easily without feeling overheated.” 

The sheets are available in twin through California king sizes (including split king) and five colors. By the way, this Cozy Earth pajama set that’s made from the same buttery material is also on sale for 35 percent off.

Nori Press Iron and Steamer, $96 (Save $24)

Amazon Prime Day Nori Press, Iron & Steamer, Compact Dual Voltage Device

Amazon

You can also score home goods, like a nonstick cookware set from GreenPan, on sale. This super handy Nori iron and steamer is also marked down for Prime Day. Its compact design uses two hot plates to smooth the front and back of fabric simultaneously, saving you time and eliminating the need for an ironing board. Plus, it can easily tuck inside of suitcases and handbags to take on the go.

Vionic Agile Chance Walking Sneaker, $55 (Save $65)

Amazon PD Vionic Women's Agile Chance Walking Sneakers

Amazon

Several Oprah-loved fashion brands are majorly marked down, too. The steepest discount we found is on this comfy jumpsuit from Rivet Utility, which is 66 percent off. And don’t miss the Prime Day deals on this pair of plush slippers, which are now $23, and this adorable crossbody bag that’s under $40. On your way out, snap up these Vionic sneakers that are up to 53 percent off; one reviewer raved, “I have arthritis in both feet and the arch support is perfect.”

Keep reading to see some more Oprah-approved products that you can snag on sale for Prime Day, or head over to Amazon’s deals hub to check out the full selection of discounts.

Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Case, $16

Amazon Prime Day Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

Amazon

Rivet Utility Maven French Terry Jumpsuit, $100 (Save $195)

Amazon Prime Day Maven French Terry Jumpsuit

Amazon

Dearfoam Jessica Faux Fur Slipper, $27 (Save $9)

Amazon Prime Day Dearfoams Jessica faux faux fur Cross Band Slide Slipper

Amazon

GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Cookware Set, $300

Amazon Prime Day GreenPan Reserve Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 10 Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set

Amazon

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pajama Set, $96 (Save $52)

Amazon Prime Day Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Pajama Set

Amazon

Mali + Lili Josie Triple Zip Crossbody Bag, $35 (Save $13)

Amazon Prime Day Mali+Lili, Josie Triple Zip Crossbody Bag

Amazon

Poppy & Pout Natural Lip Tints, $70 (Save $20)

Amazon Prime Day Poppy & Pout 100% Natural Lip Tints

Amazon

Tovala Smart Oven Pro, $216

Amazon PD Tovala Smart Oven Pro

Amazon

