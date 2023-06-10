Oprah Wore a Mint Green Loungewear Set While Hiking That Looks Just Like This Under-$50 One from Amazon

Oprah Wore a Mint Green Loungewear Set While Hiking That Looks Just Like This Under-$50 One from Amazon

Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

Published on June 10, 2023 09:00AM EDT

It’s no secret that Oprah Winfrey has impeccable taste — so if she wears something, we immediately take note. And if it’s a comfortable-looking mint green loungewear set? Well, we’re truly inspired.

Oprah went on a two-mile hike with longtime BFF Gayle King and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in Mallorca, Spain, and she shared a glimpse of the group outing on her Instagram. In the photo, the crew is all smiles, but it’s the matching mint green loungewear set the talk show host wore with color-coordinated sneakers and oversized sunglasses that stood out. Besides the beautiful view behind them, of course. 

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey/Instagram

And we found a super similar set that is a dead ringer for Oprah’s off-duty look, and it’s just under $50 at Amazon.

The two-piece Zesica Long Sleeve Loungewear Set comes with a slightly-cropped, long-sleeve crewneck top and matching drawstring pants, which are complete with an elastic waist and two convenient side pockets. The pants are hemmed tighter at the bottom, just like Oprah’s pair. The set is made of a soft, light stretchy material and ranges in size from small to XXL.

Amazon ZESICA Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Pants Pajama Sets 2 Piece Jogger Grey Green

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica 2-Piece Jogger Set in Green, $48.99; amazon.com

The outfit can be worn lounging at home (even as PJs), working out, or running errands. You can also style the pieces separately for different occasions. Try pairing the cropped sweatshirt with jeans and sneakers for a relaxed brunch outfit, or wear the joggers with a cool leather jacket and boots for a fun look. Not only is the machine-washable set available in that mint hue, but it’s offered in 19 other colors, including black, wine, white, and more.

The set has racked up more than 3,000 perfect ratings from shoppers. One reviewer shared that the fabric is “light and not super thick,” which makes it an ideal set for warmer weather. Another shopper called it “another A+ clothing purchase from Amazon.” They added, “The fabric is perfect… [and] the fit is spot on.”

Other reviewers have pointed out that it’s great to wear while traveling. “This outfit is a 10 out of 10. [It’s] comfortable yet chic enough to run errands in or for an airport day,” a shopper, who gave the set a five-star rating, wrote

No matter where you wear it, this Oprah-inspired loungewear set is a solid addition to your comfy wardrobe. Grab one (or three) now.

Amazon ZESICA Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Pants Pajama Sets 2 Piece Jogger Blue

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica 2-Piece Jogger Set in Blue, $48.99; amazon.com

Amazon ZESICA Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Pants Pajama Sets 2 Piece Jogger Grey

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica 2-Piece Jogger Set in Gray, $48.99; amazon.com

Amazon ZESICA Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Pants Rosy

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica 2-Piece Jogger Set in Rosy, $48.99; amazon.com

