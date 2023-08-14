Oprah Says This Crossbody Phone Case 'Makes Life Easier,' and It's Back in Stock at Amazon Now

It's only $40

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i.

Published on August 14, 2023 06:00PM EDT

Oprah JW PEI Aylin Canvas Cell Phone Crossbody Bag Tout
Photo:

Getty Images / People / Tyler Roeland

Carrying a purse is helpful for storing belongings such as keys, wallets, a phone, and makeup, but sometimes digging through your tote bag can feel like reaching into a bottomless pit.

Well, Oprah Winfrey has a pretty genius solution for keeping your phone secure and accessible — a crossbody cell phone case. And one of her “favorite” bags is finally back in stock. Right now, you can snag the JW Pei Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Crossbody in multiple colors at Amazon. (It’s been known to sell out in the past, so you’ll definitely want to add it to your cart stat.)

JW Pei Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Crossbody in Brown

Amazon JW PEI Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag Brown

Amazon

The media mogul listed the popular crossbody bag in her 2022 Favorite Things list, saying it “makes life easier.” The bag is designed with a wallet on one side and a slot for your cell phone on the other. “It fits most phones, has slots for credit cards, and comes in cheery colors,” Oprah added of the popular crossbody bag. 

Everyone knows the feeling of running errands, commuting, or traveling to the airport and misplacing your phone when you seem to need it most. The hands-free case helps prevent that thanks to an adjustable strap that slings right over your shoulder.

The cell phone case also comes in canvas or vegan leather in different colors, including brown, black, and croc-like textures in green, blue, and yellow hues. The bags are accented with gold-toned hardware for a truly luxe appearance.

“I was able to carry all my important stuff without being weighed down,” one five-star reviewer said, adding that it’s very useful when they are on the go.

Another shopper called the “super convenient” bag the “best thing when you have no pockets.”

“My phone slides in and out easily. There’s [also] room for a card and some cash,” a third person said, adding that they “use it during quick errands or walking the dog.”

In case you missed it, crossbody bags have been taking over Hollywood lately due to their practical hands-free design. Stars like Taylor Swift, Martha Stewart, and Blake Lively have reached for crossbody accessories for their convenience while on the go. 

If you’re looking for a simple and stylish way to keep your belongings protected, the JW Pei Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Crossbody is it. Shop more in-stock colors below.

JW Pei Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Crossbody in Burgundy

Amazon JW PEI Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag Burgundy

Amazon

JW Pei Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Crossbody in Dark Green

Amazon JW PEI Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag Dark Green

Amazon

JW Pei Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Crossbody in Black

Amazon JW PEI Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag Black

Amazon

JW Pei Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Crossbody in Light Blue

Amazon JW PEI Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag Light Blue

Amazon

JW Pei Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Crossbody in Beige

Amazon JW PEI Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag Beige

Amazon

