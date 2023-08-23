Oprah's Worn This ‘Ultra-Soft’ Dress for Lounging and Running Errands — and Now You Can Get It for Less

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity.
Published on August 23, 2023

Do you ever wish you could just stay bundled up in a cozy blanket or sweater when running to the grocery store, dropping your kids off at practice, or basically anywhere else? Well, maybe you can. 

Last year, Oprah Winfrey dropped her annual Favorite Things List, and we immediately gravitated toward the cozy gifts section. Earning a spot amongst slippers, scarves, and other cold-weather saviors was the Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger. And if making it onto the list itself wasn’t enough, the media star herself noted, “I live in Softies, and this ultra-soft lounger (it’s called Marshmallow fabric for a reason) works as well for running errands with some boots as it does for a cozy night in with a pair of snuggly socks.” 

Each lounger usually goes for $119, but for a limited time, Amazon is offering a discount when you bundle multiple products from the brand. Buy two items and receive 20 percent off, or buy three items and receive 30 percent off at checkout, no code required. 

Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger with Pockets in Heather Gray

Amazon Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger with Pockets for Women

Amazon

The lounge dress is made from a blend of polyester and nylon that will soften over time. Shoppers, too, harped on how plush it is, with one reviewer writing, “It’s like wearing the comfiest robe ever that you can go to the grocery store in.” Another called it the “most comfortable thing to wear around the house.”

The dress is designed to fall below the knee while remaining loose and flattering on the body. It also has a hand-stitched neckline, so it’s not going to look like one of those bulky blanket hoodies, and it has pockets to keep your hands warm, too. The lounger is available in sizes XS to 3X and comes in various heather colors including pink, blue, black, and gray. 

Softies Slouchy Marshmallow Socks in Heather Stone 

Softies Slouchy Marshmallow Socks, Warm Cozy & Fluffy Socks with Grips for Women, One Size Fits All

Amazon

But in order to unlock this discount, you need to add more than one item to your cart. These grippy socks are a part of the promotion, and they’re relatively inexpensive at just $19 a pair. Pick them up and beat having cold feet during fall and winter, while still getting 20 percent off. Or, opt for an even warmer lounger, like this pretty blue one, which has a turtleneck and costs $10 less than Oprah’s pick. Or, add all three to your cart and get 30 percent off. 

Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger with Pockets in Heather Stone

Amazon Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger with Pockets for Women

Amazon

Head to Amazon to shop the Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger, as well as other products from the brand before this deal ends. 

Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger with Pockets in Heather Blush Pink

Amazon Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger with Pockets for Women

Amazon

Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger with Pockets in Heather Black

Amazon Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger with Pockets for Women

Amazon

Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger with Pockets in Heather Spring Lake

Amazon Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger with Pockets for Women

Amazon

Softies Ultra Soft Marshmallow Slouch Turtleneck Lounger in Blue

Softies Women's Ultra Soft Marshmallow Slouch Turtleneck Lounger

Amazon

Serena Williams’ Pregnancy Self-Care Included the $10 Body Oil Shoppers Call a ‘Lifesaver’ for Stretch Marks
Katie Holmes’ $575 Sandals Are Sold Out, but Similar Styles Are Just $63 at the Teva Sale
T3 Hair Tools Are on Sale for a Limited Time — Including the Best Travel Hair Dryer We Tested
