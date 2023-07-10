Oprah’s ‘Favorite’ Travel Jewelry Box Is Just $14 This Prime Day

Summer is synonymous with vacation, and it’s the time of year traveling becomes an obligatory part of your weekly schedule. After you’ve finished the trip-planning process, the next step is packing, and one of Oprah Winfrey’s genius packing hacks is on sale with double discounts this Prime Day.

During Prime Day, Amazon’s two-day sale event where Prime Members can score impressive deals on fashion, home, beauty, and tech items, the Benevolence Travel Jewelry Box is marked down to just $14. To unlock all the savings the 48-hour sale has to offer, sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial, which also includes access to speedy shipping, special deals, and more.

Winfrey added the popular travel jewelry organizer to her 2022 Favorite Things List, which is her annual roundup of all of her must-have products. She shared that the “jazzy” case has enough space to keep “prized pieces stylishly contained.” The jewelry box is made of plush velvet with gold accents for a truly luxe appearance. It zippers all the way around to keep rings, necklaces, and bracelets secured inside.

Benevolence Travel Jewelry Box in Orange

Amazon

The interior compartments not only keep items in place, but also keep the pieces organized. Inside, there are three separate compartments with seven ring rolls, three hooks, and a mirror. Plus, it’s compact: Winfrey said the 4-inch by 4-inch square box is “small enough to stash in your purse,” making it an easy travel companion.

With over 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Benevolence Travel Jewelry Box is also a hit with shoppers thanks to its functional compartments and overall design. One five-star reviewer called the case “perfect for travel” and added, “I loved this so much, I got several.”

Another shopper confirmed that the case “has plenty of storage for necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and even a watch.” And an additional shopper wrote, “I liked the compact size of this box, and especially liked the solid, sturdy construction that kept everything from being crushed in my bag.”

The Benevolence Travel Jewelry Box is available in nine colors, including pink, orange, and blue, and while the orange option has the biggest discount, each hue is marked down right now. If you foresee more travel in your future this summer, or are just looking for a convenient way to stash small jewelry while on the go, check out the popular jewelry organizer while it’s on sale at Amazon this Prime Day.

Benevolence Travel Jewelry Box in Cyan Blue

Amazon

Benevolence Travel Jewelry Box in Pink

Amazon

Benevolence Travel Jewelry Box in Gold

Amazon

Benevolence Travel Jewelry Box in Navy Blue

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.